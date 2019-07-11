vue.js 2 component for google reCAPTCHA invisible
npm
npm install @finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible --save
yarn
yarn add @finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible
with webpack
<template>
<section>
<g-recaptcha
data-sitekey="6LdTpxUUAAAAAG6L89kxRvjMdP0XDAyUji8rtQxw"
:data-validate="validate"
:data-callback="callback"
>Submit form
</g-recaptcha>
<!-- g-recaptcha will replace a button for submit form -->
</section>
</template>
<script>
import gRecaptcha from '@finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible';
export default {
components: {
gRecaptcha,
},
methods: {
validate() {
// validate your form , if you don't have validate prop , default validate pass .
return true;
},
callback(token) {
// google recaptcha token , then you can pass to backend with your form data .
if (token) {
alert(token);
}else{
// if you use data-size show reCAPTCHA , maybe you will get empty token.
alert('please check you are not robot');
}
},
},
}
</script>
with web
mount dist/vue2-recaptcha-invisible.min.js will install componet to vue global.
|prop
|type
|desc
|data-sitekey
|String
|your front-end api key from google
|data-callback
|Function
|receive google reCAPTCHA response token
|data-validate
|Function
|you can validate your form before get token ( only validate return true )
|data-badge
|String
|bottomright(default) , bottomleft , inline
|data-type
|String
|audio , image(default)
|data-tabindex
|String
|0
|data-size
|if you want show reCAPTCHA (I'm not robot chekcbox) on screen , add this attribute
|data-btn-class
|String,Array,Object
|bind class on button
|data-btn-disabled
|Boolean
|bind disabled prop on button
|data-language
|String
|reCAPTCHA language
auto detect by defualt
Language codes
support sfc, esm, umd, unpkg format. vue-sfc-rollup