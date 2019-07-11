vue.js 2 component for google reCAPTCHA invisible

how to install

npm

npm install @finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible --save

yarn

yarn add @finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible

how to use

with webpack

<template> <section> <g-recaptcha data-sitekey="6LdTpxUUAAAAAG6L89kxRvjMdP0XDAyUji8rtQxw" :data-validate="validate" :data-callback="callback" >Submit form </g-recaptcha> <!-- g-recaptcha will replace a button for submit form --> </section> </template> <script> import gRecaptcha from '@finpo/vue2-recaptcha-invisible'; export default { components: { gRecaptcha, }, methods: { validate() { // validate your form , if you don't have validate prop , default validate pass . return true; }, callback(token) { // google recaptcha token , then you can pass to backend with your form data . if (token) { alert(token); }else{ // if you use data-size show reCAPTCHA , maybe you will get empty token. alert('please check you are not robot'); } }, }, } </script>

with web

mount dist/vue2-recaptcha-invisible.min.js will install componet to vue global.

props

prop type desc data-sitekey String your front-end api key from google data-callback Function receive google reCAPTCHA response token data-validate Function you can validate your form before get token ( only validate return true ) data-badge String bottomright(default) , bottomleft , inline data-type String audio , image(default) data-tabindex String 0 data-size if you want show reCAPTCHA (I'm not robot chekcbox) on screen , add this attribute data-btn-class String,Array,Object bind class on button data-btn-disabled Boolean bind disabled prop on button data-language String reCAPTCHA language

auto detect by defualt

Language codes

online demo

demo

refactor to rollup

support sfc, esm, umd, unpkg format. vue-sfc-rollup