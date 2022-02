Packages

V

V stands for Validation.

V rules define how input is to be converted, normalized and validated to conform to the expected model.

Vmoment

Vmoment contains v-validation extensions for Moment.js.

Path

@finnair/path contains partly JsonPath compatible path utilities:

Path - concrete JSON paths used to locate, read or write a of an object.

- concrete JSON paths used to locate, read or write a of an object. PathMatcher - a JsonPath like query processor.

- a JsonPath like query processor. Projection - PathMatcher based include/exclude mapper for providing partial results from e.g. an API.

Path Parsers

@finnair/path-parser contains nearley.js based parsers for Path and PathMatcher .

Getting Started

Install desired packages using yarn :

yarn add @finnair/v-validation yarn add @finnair/v-validation-moment yarn add @finnair/path yarn add @finnair/path-parser

Or npm :

npm install @finnair/v-validation npm install @finnair/v-validation-moment npm install @finnair/path npm install @finnair/path-parser

Development

See Contributing Guildelines.