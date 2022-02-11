FingerprintJS is a browser fingerprinting library that queries browser attributes and computes a hashed visitor identifier from them. Unlike cookies and local storage, a fingerprint stays the same in incognito/private mode and even when browser data is purged.

Quick start

< script > const fpPromise = import ( 'https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3' ) .then( FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load()) fpPromise .then( fp => fp.get()) .then( result => { const visitorId = result.visitorId console .log(visitorId) }) </ script >

Upgrade to Pro version to get 99.5% identification accuracy

FingerprintJS Pro is a professional visitor identification service that processes all information server-side and transmits it securely to your servers using server-to-server APIs. Pro combines browser fingerprinting with vast amounts of auxiliary data (IP addresses, time of visit patterns, URL changes and more) to be able to reliably deduplicate different users that have identical devices, resulting in the 99.5% identification accuracy.

You can try Pro without usage limits for 10 days - no credit card required.

Full product comparison:

Open Source Pro Core Features 100% Open-source yes no1 Standard fingerprint signals

screen, os, device name ✓ ✓ Advanced fingerprint signals

canvas, audio, fonts ✓ ✓ ID type fingerprint visitorID2 ID lifetime several weeks months/years ID origin client server ID collisions common rare Additional Features Incognito mode detection

works in all modern browsers - see our full list of browsers supported – ✓ Server-side accuracy increase

based on additional server-side signals, such as TLS crypto support, ipv4/v6 data and others – ✓ Query API & realtime Webhooks

build flexible workflows – ✓ Geolocation

based on IP address – ✓ Operations Data security Your infrastructure Encrypted at rest Storage Your infrastructure Unlimited up to 1 yr Regions Your infrastructure Hosting in US and EU Compliance Your infrastructure GDPR, CCPA compliant3 SLA No SLA 99.9% Uptime Support GitHub community Support team via email, chat, and call-back within 1 business day

1. Pro uses the open source fingerprinting library as well as proprietary technology for increased accuracy and identifier stability.

2. VisitorIDs, in comparison to fingerprints, include server side techniques, are deduplicated and utilize fuzzy matching to result in a more accurate and stable identifier. Fingerprint hashes rely on an exact match across all browser attributes, making them less stable across > 4 week time intervals.

3. FingerprintJS Pro is GDPR and CCPA compliant as the data processor. You still need to be compliant as the data controller and use the identification for fraud under legitimate interest or ask for user consent.

Pro result example:

{ "requestId" : "HFMlljrzKEiZmhUNDx7Z" , "visitorId" : "kHqPGWS1Mj18sZFsP8Wl" , "visitorFound" : true , "confidence" : { "score" : 0.995 }, "incognito" : false , "browserName" : "Chrome" , "browserVersion" : "92.0.4515.107" , "os" : "Mac OS X" , "osVersion" : "10.15.6" , "device" : "Other" , "ip" : "192.65.67.131" , "ipLocation" : { "accuracyRadius" : 100 , "latitude" : 37.409657 , "longitude" : -121.965467 } }

Migrating from v2

Version policy

See the compatibility policy for the API and visitor identifiers in the version policy guide.

Browser support

The library supports all popular browsers. See more details and learn how to run the library in old browsers in the browser support guide.

Contributing

See the contributing guidelines to learn how to start a playground, test and build.

