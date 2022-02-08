This module provides templates for use with o-teaser. Teasers are used to present content.

Installation

This module is supported on Node 12 and is distributed on npm.

npm install --save @financial-times/x-teaser bower install --save o-teaser

The x-engine module is used to inject your chosen runtime into the component. Please read the x-engine documentation first if you are consuming x- components for the first time in your application.

Concepts

Features

Because teasers are very complex with thousands of possible permutations the component has been split into logical groups of features. These are:-

Meta, the element above the title categorising the content

Title, the title of the content

Standfirst, a subtitle or description of the content

Status, the date of, or time since the content was published

Related links, An additional list of links to related content

Image, the poster image for the content

Headshot, an image of the content author when content is published in their column

Video, for video content able to play videos in-situ

Custom slot, a free slot to insert custom components or markup

Indicators

Teasers display content but our content items are also decorated with hints and traits which further describe them. Content items may only be available to premium subscribers, excluded from syndication licenses, or selected as an editor's choice. This extra data may not always produce visible output, or be visible to all users. However, they can be used in addition to the content itself to make decisions with.

Rules

Because there are so many teaser properties some options can conflict. In these cases one option must take precedence over the others. These sitations are resolved by using a ruleset. A ruleset is a function which implements a series of conditions in order of precedence. When a condition evaluates to true it must return.

For example to decide which media type to display (a video, headshot, or image) we define the following ruleset:

const media = ( props ) => { if (props.showVideo && props.video && props.video.url) { return 'video' ; } if (props.showHeadshot && props.headshot && props.headshot.url && props.indicators.isColumn) { return 'headshot' ; } if (props.showImage && props.image && props.image.url) { return 'image' ; } };

Usage

The components provided by this module are all functions that expect a map of teaser properties. They can be used with vanilla JavaScript or JSX (If you are not familiar check out WTF is JSX first). For example if you were writing your application using React you could use the component like this:

import React from 'react' ; import { Teaser } from '@financial-times/x-teaser' ; const a = Teaser(props); const b = < Teaser { ...props } /> ; const c = React.createElement(Teaser, props);

All x- components are designed to be compatible with a variety of runtimes, not just React. Check out the x-engine documentation for a list of recommended libraries and frameworks.

Child components

All the sub-components used to build a complete teaser may be imported and used individually. Every component can be given the full set of teaser properties.

import { Title, Standfirst } from '@financial-times/x-teaser' ; const TeaserIsh = ( title, standfirst ) => ( <div className="teaser-ish"> <Title title={title} /> <Standfirst standfirst={standfirst} /> </div> );

TypeScript

A TypeScript definitions file is included which covers all of the properties expected by this component. You can use it like this:

import { TeaserProps } from './Props' ; const props: TeaserProps = {};

Properties

As covered in the features documentation the teaser properties, or props, have also been split into logical groups. No props are mandatory and no defaults are set, but presets are available for common combinations. In cases where props conflict rules should decide which should take precedence. There is a TypeScript definition available for props.

Feature Props

Feature Type Notes showMeta Boolean showTitle Boolean showStandfirst Boolean showStatus Boolean showImage Boolean showHeadshot Boolean Takes precedence over image showVideo Boolean Takes precedence over image or headshot showGuidance Boolean Show video captions guidance showRelatedLinks Boolean showCustomSlot Boolean

General Props

Property Type Notes id String Content UUID url String Canonical URL relativeUrl String URL path, will take precendence over url type String Content type (article, video, etc.) indicators indicators dataTrackable String Tracking data for the teaser

Meta Props

Property Type Notes metaPrefixText String metaSuffixText String metaLink meta link metaAltLink meta link promotedPrefixText String Will take precedence over links promotedSuffixText String

Title Props

Property Type Notes title String altTitle String Used for testing content variations

Standfirst Props

Property Type Notes standfirst String altStandfirst String Used for testing content variations

Status Props

Property Type Notes publishedDate String, Number, Date Last published date firstPublishedDate String, Number, Date useRelativeTime Boolean Display time since publish status String Live blog status

Image Props

Property Type Notes image media imageSize String XS, Small, Medium, Large, XL or XXL imageLazyLoad Boolean, String Output image with data-src attribute. If this is a string it will be appended to the image as a class name. imageHighestQuality Boolean Calls image service with "quality=highest" option, works only with XXL images

Headshot Props

Property Type Notes headshot String Only displayed if showHeadshot and columnist indicator is true headshotTint String See the image service API for usage

Video Props

Property Type Notes video media Requires o-video to create a video player systemCode String Required by o-video to pass with requests. Should be the Biz-Ops code for the implementing system

Property Type Notes relatedLinks Array of link

Context Props

Property Type Notes headlineTesting Boolean Enables alternative content for headline testing parentLabel String Shows the alternative meta link when the label matches parentId String Shows the alternative meta link when the ID matches

Variant Props

Property Type Notes layout String "small", "large", "hero", or "top-story" theme String Package theme, setting this will override any other indicators parentTheme String Theme inherited from any parent package modifiers String[] Extra modifier class names to append

Meta Link Props

Property Type Notes prefLabel String url String Canonical URL relativeUrl String URL path, will take precedence over url

Link Props

Property Type Notes id String Content UUID url String Canonical URL relativeUrl String URL path, will take precedence over url type String Content type (article, video, etc.) title String

Media Props

Property Type Notes url String Content UUID or, in the case of images, data: or blob: URL width Number height Number

Indicator Props

Property Type Notes accessLevel String "premium", "subscribed", "registered", or "free" isOpinion Boolean isColumn Boolean isPodcast Boolean isEditorsChoice Boolean isExclusive Boolean isScoop Boolean

Presets

Because there are so many options presets are available for the most commonly used configurations, these are:-

Small

SmallHeavy

Large

Hero

HeroNarrow

HeroVideo

HeroOverlay

TopStory

TopStoryLandscape

To use a preset import the presets property along with the teaser component and mix your chosen preset in with your other properties.