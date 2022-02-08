x-teaser
This module provides templates for use with o-teaser. Teasers are used to present content.
Installation
This module is supported on Node 12 and is distributed on npm.
npm install --save @financial-times/x-teaser
bower install --save o-teaser
The
x-engine module is used to inject your chosen runtime into the component. Please read the
x-engine documentation first if you are consuming
x- components for the first time in your application.
Concepts
Features
Because teasers are very complex with thousands of possible permutations the component has been split into logical groups of features. These are:-
- Meta, the element above the title categorising the content
- Title, the title of the content
- Standfirst, a subtitle or description of the content
- Status, the date of, or time since the content was published
- Related links, An additional list of links to related content
- Image, the poster image for the content
- Headshot, an image of the content author when content is published in their column
- Video, for video content able to play videos in-situ
- Custom slot, a free slot to insert custom components or markup
Indicators
Teasers display content but our content items are also decorated with hints and traits which further describe them. Content items may only be available to premium subscribers, excluded from syndication licenses, or selected as an editor's choice. This extra data may not always produce visible output, or be visible to all users. However, they can be used in addition to the content itself to make decisions with.
Rules
Because there are so many teaser properties some options can conflict. In these cases one option must take precedence over the others. These sitations are resolved by using a ruleset. A ruleset is a function which implements a series of conditions in order of precedence. When a condition evaluates to true it must return.
For example to decide which media type to display (a video, headshot, or image) we define the following ruleset:
const media = (props) => {
if (props.showVideo && props.video && props.video.url) {
return 'video';
}
if (props.showHeadshot && props.headshot && props.headshot.url && props.indicators.isColumn) {
return 'headshot';
}
if (props.showImage && props.image && props.image.url) {
return 'image';
}
};
Usage
The components provided by this module are all functions that expect a map of teaser properties. They can be used with vanilla JavaScript or JSX (If you are not familiar check out WTF is JSX first). For example if you were writing your application using React you could use the component like this:
import React from 'react';
import { Teaser } from '@financial-times/x-teaser';
const a = Teaser(props);
const b = <Teaser {...props} />;
const c = React.createElement(Teaser, props);
All
x- components are designed to be compatible with a variety of runtimes, not just React. Check out the
x-engine documentation for a list of recommended libraries and frameworks.
Child components
All the sub-components used to build a complete teaser may be imported and used individually. Every component can be given the full set of teaser properties.
import { Title, Standfirst } from '@financial-times/x-teaser';
const TeaserIsh = (title, standfirst) => (
<div className="teaser-ish">
<Title title={title} />
<Standfirst standfirst={standfirst} />
</div>
);
TypeScript
A TypeScript definitions file is included which covers all of the properties expected by this component. You can use it like this:
import { TeaserProps } from './Props';
const props: TeaserProps = {};
Properties
As covered in the features documentation the teaser properties, or props, have also been split into logical groups. No props are mandatory and no defaults are set, but presets are available for common combinations. In cases where props conflict rules should decide which should take precedence. There is a TypeScript definition available for props.
Feature Props
|Feature
|Type
|Notes
showMeta
|Boolean
showTitle
|Boolean
showStandfirst
|Boolean
showStatus
|Boolean
showImage
|Boolean
showHeadshot
|Boolean
|Takes precedence over image
showVideo
|Boolean
|Takes precedence over image or headshot
showGuidance
|Boolean
|Show video captions guidance
showRelatedLinks
|Boolean
showCustomSlot
|Boolean
General Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
id
|String
|Content UUID
url
|String
|Canonical URL
relativeUrl
|String
|URL path, will take precendence over
url
type
|String
|Content type (article, video, etc.)
indicators
|indicators
dataTrackable
|String
|Tracking data for the teaser
|Property
|Type
|Notes
metaPrefixText
|String
metaSuffixText
|String
metaLink
|meta link
metaAltLink
|meta link
promotedPrefixText
|String
|Will take precedence over links
promotedSuffixText
|String
Title Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
title
|String
altTitle
|String
|Used for testing content variations
Standfirst Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
standfirst
|String
altStandfirst
|String
|Used for testing content variations
Status Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
publishedDate
|String, Number, Date
|Last published date
firstPublishedDate
|String, Number, Date
useRelativeTime
|Boolean
|Display time since publish
status
|String
|Live blog status
Image Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
image
|media
imageSize
|String
|XS, Small, Medium, Large, XL or XXL
imageLazyLoad
|Boolean, String
|Output image with
data-src attribute. If this is a string it will be appended to the image as a class name.
imageHighestQuality
|Boolean
|Calls image service with "quality=highest" option, works only with XXL images
Headshot Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
headshot
|String
|Only displayed if
showHeadshot and columnist indicator is true
headshotTint
|String
|See the image service API for usage
Video Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
video
|media
|Requires o-video to create a video player
systemCode
|String
|Required by o-video to pass with requests.
|Should be the Biz-Ops code for the implementing system
|Property
|Type
|Notes
relatedLinks
|Array of link
Context Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
headlineTesting
|Boolean
|Enables alternative content for headline testing
parentLabel
|String
|Shows the alternative meta link when the label matches
parentId
|String
|Shows the alternative meta link when the ID matches
Variant Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
layout
|String
|"small", "large", "hero", or "top-story"
theme
|String
|Package theme, setting this will override any other indicators
parentTheme
|String
|Theme inherited from any parent package
modifiers
|String[]
|Extra modifier class names to append
|Property
|Type
|Notes
prefLabel
|String
url
|String
|Canonical URL
relativeUrl
|String
|URL path, will take precedence over
url
Link Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
id
|String
|Content UUID
url
|String
|Canonical URL
relativeUrl
|String
|URL path, will take precedence over
url
type
|String
|Content type (article, video, etc.)
title
|String
|Property
|Type
|Notes
url
|String
|Content UUID or, in the case of images,
data: or
blob: URL
width
|Number
height
|Number
Indicator Props
|Property
|Type
|Notes
accessLevel
|String
|"premium", "subscribed", "registered", or "free"
isOpinion
|Boolean
isColumn
|Boolean
isPodcast
|Boolean
isEditorsChoice
|Boolean
isExclusive
|Boolean
isScoop
|Boolean
Presets
Because there are so many options presets are available for the most commonly used configurations, these are:-
-
Small
-
SmallHeavy
-
Large
-
Hero
-
HeroNarrow
-
HeroVideo
-
HeroOverlay
-
TopStory
-
TopStoryLandscape
To use a preset import the
presets property along with the teaser component and mix your chosen preset in with your other properties.
import { Teaser, presets } from '@financial-times/x-teaser';
const html = Teaser({...props, ...presets.Hero, showStatus: false });