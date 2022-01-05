@financial-times/polyfill-useragent-normaliser

polyfill.io User Agent normaliser

This is the VCL & JS implementation of the User-Agent normalisation used within the polyfill-service and the polyfill-library.

Usage

For a request which was the user-agent Chrome 71.1:

Example in VCL

import "normalise-user-agent.vcl"; sub vcl_recv { call normalise_user_agent_1_0_6; # req.http.normalized_user_agent_family = "chrome"; # req.http.normalized_user_agent_major_version = "71"; # req.http.normalized_user_agent_minor_version = "1"; # req.http.normalized_user_agent_patch_version = "0"; # req.http.Normalized-User-Agent = "chrome/71.1.0"; }

Example in JS