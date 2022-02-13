Node Health Check

Build health check functions which comply with the FT health check standard.

Usage

Requirements

Running the Health Check module requires Node.js 10.x and npm. You can install with:

npm install @financial-times/health-check

API Documentation

This library makes use of promises – familiarity is assumed in the rest of the API documentation. You'll also need to require the module with:

const HealthCheck = require ( '@financial-times/health-check' );

new HealthCheck( [options] )

This function returns a new health check object. You can configure the health checks with an options object if you need to override any defaults.

const health = new HealthCheck({ checks : [ ] });

The given checks start polling immediately at the intervals that you specify. The returned instance has several methods for reading this data.

This returns a health check function that's compatible with the Express Web Service module. The returned function returns a promise which resolves to a JSON-friendly copy of the health check data.

Assuming you've already included Express and Express Web Service:

app.use(expressWebService({ healthCheck : health.checks() }));

This returns a good-to-go function that's compatible with the Express Web Service module. The returned function returns a promise which resolves to either true or false .

false will be the resolved value if any of the health checks with severity 1 are failing.

Assuming you've already included Express and Express Web Service:

app.use(expressWebService({ goodToGoTest : health.gtg() }));

Get the health check output as an array that's safe for converting to JSON. You can use this if you don't intend on using the Express Web Service module.

This stops all of the checks from running. This is useful if the health checks are keeping the Node.js process open and you need it to close. E.g. after integration tests.

health.stop();

new HealthCheck.Check( [options] )

This class is used to create custom health checks. You'll need to extend this class in order to use it, and can pass instances directly into HealthCheck when you instantiate it. E.g.

class MyHealthCheck extends HealthCheck . Check { constructor (options) { super (options); } run() { return new Promise ( resolve => { this .ok = true ; this .checkOutput = '' ; this .lastUpdated = new Date (); resolve(); }); } }

See examples for more information, or look through lib/check for more classes which already extend the base Check class.

Options

The Health Check module can be configured with a variety of options, passed in as an object to the HealthCheck constructor. The available options are as follows:

checks : An array of health check configuration objects. Defaults to an empty array

: An array of health check configuration objects. Defaults to an empty array log : A console object used to output logs. Defaults to the global console object

Health Check Configurations

Each health check can be configured as an object. These follow the FT health check standard, which has more information, and there are examples available to help you out. No matter what type of check you're adding, there are some common required properties:

type : The type of the check. One of cpu , disk-space , memory , ping-url , tcp-ip . Additional configurations required by these types are documented below

: The type of the check. One of , , , , . Additional configurations required by these types are documented below businessImpact : The business impact of the health check as a string

: The business impact of the health check as a string id : The unique ID of the health check as a string. Must use only lowercase alphanumeric characters and hyphens.

: The unique ID of the health check as a string. Must use only lowercase alphanumeric characters and hyphens. name : The name of the health check as a string.

: The name of the health check as a string. panicGuide : The panic guide for the health check as a string.

: The panic guide for the health check as a string. technicalSummary : The technical summary for the health check as a string.

There are also some common optional properties:

severity : The severity level of the health check if it is failing. Must be one of 1 (high), 2 (medium), 3 (low)

: The severity level of the health check if it is failing. Must be one of (high), (medium), (low) interval : The number of milliseconds to wait between checks. Defaults to 30000 (30 seconds)

Different types of check may have additional config properties. These are documented below.

Check Type: CPU

The cpu type accepts some additional configuration:

threshold : The maximum CPU usage (as a percentage) that is allowed before the check will fail. Defaults to 50

Check Type: Disk Space

The disk-space type accepts some additional configuration:

threshold : The maximum disk space usage (as a percentage) that is allowed before the check will fail. Defaults to 75

Check Type: Memory

The memory type accepts some additional configuration:

threshold : The maximum memory usage (as a percentage) that is allowed before the check will fail. Defaults to 75

Check Type: Ping URL

The ping-url type requires some additional configuration:

url : The URL that the check should ping. This accepts a string or a function that returns a string

: The URL that the check should ping. This accepts a string or a function that returns a string method : The HTTP method to use when pinging the URL. Defaults to "HEAD"

: The HTTP method to use when pinging the URL. Defaults to headers : The HTTP headers to be sent with the request. This accepts an object with key value pair. Defaults to empty object

Check Type: TCP/IP

The tcp-ip type requires some additional configuration:

host : The hostname that the check should ping

: The hostname that the check should ping port : The TCP port to use when pinging the hostname. Defaults to 80

Check Type: Graphite Threshold

The graphite-threshold type requires some additional configuration:

graphiteKey : Ensure you have your API key for Graphite set in your environment variables as FT_GRAPHITE_KEY , then pass this in to the healthcheck options

: Ensure you have your API key for Graphite set in your environment variables as , then pass this in to the healthcheck options url : the full Graphite URL you want to receive a response from. Regarding the URL, it is best to pass in a URL that uses Graphite's summarize() function to get the average of a set of datapoints across your specified interval and use this in the healthcheck. For example, in the following URL — https://graphitev2-api.ft.com/render/?from=-5minutes&target=summarize(internalproducts.heroku.ip-envoy.worker_1.queue.task,%20%225minutes%22,%20%22avg%22,%20true)&format=json — we ask Graphite that, from the last 5 minutes ( -5minutes ) of datapoints on internalproducts.heroku.ip-envoy.worker_1.queue.task , we want to summarize the average ( avg ) into a single datapoint in buckets of 5 minute intervals.

: the full Graphite URL you want to receive a response from. Regarding the URL, it is best to pass in a URL that uses Graphite's summarize() function to get the average of a set of datapoints across your specified interval and use this in the healthcheck. For example, in the following URL — https://graphitev2-api.ft.com/render/?from=-5minutes&target=summarize(internalproducts.heroku.ip-envoy.worker_1.queue.task,%20%225minutes%22,%20%22avg%22,%20true)&format=json — we ask Graphite that, the last 5 minutes ( ) of datapoints on , we want to the average ( ) into a single datapoint in buckets of 5 minute intervals. threshold : the number you want to set as your threshold to check against

: the number you want to set as your threshold to check against direction : set above if you want to check if something exceeds your threshold, or below if something falls below it

: set if you want to check if something exceeds your threshold, or if something falls below it interval : how often to check

See examples for sample usage.

Examples

You can find example implementations of health checks in the examples folder of this repo:

Basic: create and run some simple health checks: node examples/basic Source File

Custom: create and run some custom health checks: node examples/custom Source File

Node Fetch

If a project is using node-fetch as a npm dependency, there is a potential gotcha to be aware of, as without having a response for a custom healthcheck in the body, it will introduce a memory leak that will build up over time and crash the app due to not having a response in place.

There is a work-around this is to implement. This would be to either put in a response.json or a response.text in the custom healthcheck like below:

const fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ); class MyHealthCheck extends HealthCheck . Check { async run() { try { const response = await fetch( 'https://some.api-address.com' , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'apikey' : 'your api key here' } }); if (response.status !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( 'Unable to access API' ); } if (response.status === 200 ) { this .ok = true ; this .checkOutput = 'OK' ; response.text(); } } catch (error) { this .ok = false ; this .checkOutput = error.toString(); } } }

Contributing

This module has a full suite of unit tests, and is verified with ESLint. You can use the following commands to check your code before opening a pull request.

make verify make test

Publishing

New versions of the module are published automatically by CI when a new tag is created matching the pattern /v.*/ .

Migration guide

State Major Version Last Minor Release Migration guide ✨ active 2 N/A migrate to v2 ⚠ maintained 1 1.11 N/A

If you have any questions or comments about this module, or need help using it, please either raise an issue, visit #origami-support or email Origami Support.

Licence

This software is published by the Financial Times under the MIT licence.