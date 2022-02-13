Build health check functions which comply with the FT health check standard.
Running the Health Check module requires Node.js 10.x and npm. You can install with:
npm install @financial-times/health-check
This library makes use of promises – familiarity is assumed in the rest of the API documentation. You'll also need to require the module with:
const HealthCheck = require('@financial-times/health-check');
new HealthCheck( [options] )
This function returns a new health check object. You can configure the health checks with an options object if you need to override any defaults.
const health = new HealthCheck({
checks: [
// ...
]
});
The given checks start polling immediately at the intervals that you specify. The returned instance has several methods for reading this data.
health.checks()
This returns a health check function that's compatible with the Express Web Service module. The returned function returns a promise which resolves to a JSON-friendly copy of the health check data.
Assuming you've already included Express and Express Web Service:
app.use(expressWebService({
healthCheck: health.checks()
}));
health.gtg()
This returns a good-to-go function that's compatible with the Express Web Service module. The returned function returns a promise which resolves to either
true or
false.
false will be the resolved value if any of the health checks with severity
1 are failing.
Assuming you've already included Express and Express Web Service:
app.use(expressWebService({
goodToGoTest: health.gtg()
}));
health.toJSON()
Get the health check output as an array that's safe for converting to JSON. You can use this if you don't intend on using the Express Web Service module.
health.stop()
This stops all of the checks from running. This is useful if the health checks are keeping the Node.js process open and you need it to close. E.g. after integration tests.
health.stop();
new HealthCheck.Check( [options] )
This class is used to create custom health checks. You'll need to extend this class in order to use it, and can pass instances directly into
HealthCheck when you instantiate it. E.g.
class MyHealthCheck extends HealthCheck.Check {
constructor(options) {
super(options);
}
// Must return a promise
run() {
return new Promise(resolve => {
// Must set these properties
this.ok = true;
this.checkOutput = '';
this.lastUpdated = new Date();
resolve();
});
}
}
See examples for more information, or look through
lib/check for more classes which already extend the base Check class.
The Health Check module can be configured with a variety of options, passed in as an object to the
HealthCheck constructor. The available options are as follows:
checks: An array of health check configuration objects. Defaults to an empty array
log: A console object used to output logs. Defaults to the global
console object
Each health check can be configured as an object. These follow the FT health check standard, which has more information, and there are examples available to help you out. No matter what type of check you're adding, there are some common required properties:
type: The type of the check. One of
cpu,
disk-space,
memory,
ping-url,
tcp-ip. Additional configurations required by these types are documented below
businessImpact: The business impact of the health check as a string
id: The unique ID of the health check as a string. Must use only lowercase alphanumeric characters and hyphens.
name: The name of the health check as a string.
panicGuide: The panic guide for the health check as a string.
technicalSummary: The technical summary for the health check as a string.
There are also some common optional properties:
severity: The severity level of the health check if it is failing. Must be one of
1 (high),
2 (medium),
3 (low)
interval: The number of milliseconds to wait between checks. Defaults to
30000 (30 seconds)
Different types of check may have additional config properties. These are documented below.
The
cpu type accepts some additional configuration:
threshold: The maximum CPU usage (as a percentage) that is allowed before the check will fail. Defaults to
50
The
disk-space type accepts some additional configuration:
threshold: The maximum disk space usage (as a percentage) that is allowed before the check will fail. Defaults to
75
The
memory type accepts some additional configuration:
threshold: The maximum memory usage (as a percentage) that is allowed before the check will fail. Defaults to
75
The
ping-url type requires some additional configuration:
url: The URL that the check should ping. This accepts a string or a function that returns a string
method: The HTTP method to use when pinging the URL. Defaults to
"HEAD"
headers: The HTTP headers to be sent with the request. This accepts an object with key value pair. Defaults to empty object
The
tcp-ip type requires some additional configuration:
host: The hostname that the check should ping
port: The TCP port to use when pinging the hostname. Defaults to
80
The
graphite-threshold type requires some additional configuration:
graphiteKey: Ensure you have your API key for Graphite set in your environment variables as
FT_GRAPHITE_KEY, then pass this in to the healthcheck options
url: the full Graphite URL you want to receive a response from. Regarding the URL, it is best to pass in a URL that uses Graphite's summarize() function to get the average of a set of datapoints across your specified interval and use this in the healthcheck. For example, in the following URL — https://graphitev2-api.ft.com/render/?from=-5minutes&target=summarize(internalproducts.heroku.ip-envoy.worker_1.queue.task,%20%225minutes%22,%20%22avg%22,%20true)&format=json — we ask Graphite that,
from the last 5 minutes (
-5minutes) of datapoints on
internalproducts.heroku.ip-envoy.worker_1.queue.task, we want to
summarize the average (
avg) into a single datapoint in buckets of 5 minute intervals.
threshold: the number you want to set as your threshold to check against
direction: set
above if you want to check if something exceeds your threshold, or
below if something falls below it
interval: how often to check
See
examples for sample usage.
You can find example implementations of health checks in the
examples folder of this repo:
Basic: create and run some simple health checks:
node examples/basic
Custom: create and run some custom health checks:
node examples/custom
If a project is using
node-fetch as a npm dependency, there is a potential gotcha to be aware of, as without having a
response for a custom healthcheck in the body, it will introduce a memory leak that will build up over time and crash the app due to not having a
response in place.
There is a work-around this is to implement. This would be to either put in a
response.json or a
response.text in the custom healthcheck like below:
const fetch = require('node-fetch');
class MyHealthCheck extends HealthCheck.Check {
async run() {
try {
const response = await fetch('https://some.api-address.com', {
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'apikey': 'your api key here'
}
});
if (response.status !== 200) {
throw new Error('Unable to access API');
}
if (response.status === 200) {
this.ok = true;
this.checkOutput = 'OK';
response.text(); // read the body so it can be garbage collected
}
} catch (error) {
this.ok = false;
this.checkOutput = error.toString();
}
}
}
This module has a full suite of unit tests, and is verified with ESLint. You can use the following commands to check your code before opening a pull request.
make verify # verify JavaScript code with ESLint
make test # run the unit tests and check coverage
New versions of the module are published automatically by CI when a new tag is created matching the pattern
/v.*/.
|State
|Major Version
|Last Minor Release
|Migration guide
|✨ active
|2
|N/A
|migrate to v2
|⚠ maintained
|1
|1.11
|N/A
If you have any questions or comments about this module, or need help using it, please either raise an issue, visit #origami-support or email Origami Support.
This software is published by the Financial Times under the MIT licence.