This library is a command line tool for interacting with the FT.com CDN, Fastly.

Requirements

Node version defined by engines.node in package.json . Run command nvm use to switch your local Node version to the one specified in .nvmrc .

Installation

git clone git@github.com:Financial-Times/fastly-tools.git cd fastly-tools make install

Development

Testing

In order to run the tests locally you'll need to run:

make test

Install from NPM

npm install --save-dev @financial-times/fastly-tools

Usage

Usage: fastly [options] [ command ] Options: -h, -- help output usage information Commands: deploy [options] [folder] Deploys VCL in [folder] to the specified fastly service. Requires FASTLY_APIKEY env var which can be found in the repo 's corresponding Vault directory.

Deploy

Usage: deploy [options] [folder] Deploys VCL in [folder] to the specified fastly service. Requires FASTLY_APIKEY env var which can be found in the repo\ 's corresponding Vault directory. Options: -m, --main <main> Set the name of the main vcl file (the entry point). Defaults to "main.vcl" -v, --vars <vars> A way of injecting environment vars into the VCL. So if you pass --vars AUTH_KEY,FOO the values {$AUTH_KEY} and ${FOO} in the vcl will be replaced with the values of the environment variable. If you include SERVICEID it will be populated with the current --service option -e, --env Load environment variables from local .env file (use when deploying from a local machine -s, --service <service> REQUIRED. The ID of the fastly service to deploy to. -V --verbose Verbose log output -b --backends <backends> Upload the backends specified in <backends> via the api -k --api-keys <keys> list of alternate api keys to try should the key stored in process.env.FASTLY_API_KEY hit its rate limit --skip-conditions <conditions> list of conditions to skip deleting -h, --help output usage information

Example

For example to deploy to a given environment, you would use the following command: