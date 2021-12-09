openbase logo
@financial-times/fastly-tools

by Financial-Times
3.0.1 (see all)

Command Line Utility for interacting with fastly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fastly-tools CircleCI

This library is a command line tool for interacting with the FT.com CDN, Fastly.

Requirements

  • Node version defined by engines.node in package.json. Run command nvm use to switch your local Node version to the one specified in .nvmrc.

Installation

git clone git@github.com:Financial-Times/fastly-tools.git
cd fastly-tools
make install

Development

Testing

In order to run the tests locally you'll need to run:

make test

Install from NPM

npm install --save-dev @financial-times/fastly-tools

Usage

Usage: fastly [options] [command]

Options:
  -h, --help                      output usage information

Commands:
  deploy [options] [folder]       Deploys VCL in [folder] to the specified fastly service. Requires FASTLY_APIKEY env var which can be found in the repo's corresponding Vault directory.

Deploy

Usage: deploy [options] [folder]

Deploys VCL in [folder] to the specified fastly service. Requires FASTLY_APIKEY env var which can be found in the repo\'s corresponding Vault directory.

Options:
  -m, --main <main>               Set the name of the main vcl file (the entry point).  Defaults to "main.vcl"
  -v, --vars <vars>               A way of injecting environment vars into the VCL.  So if you pass --vars AUTH_KEY,FOO the values {$AUTH_KEY} and ${FOO} in the vcl will be replaced with the values of the environment variable.  If you include SERVICEID it will be populated with the current --service option
  -e, --env                       Load environment variables from local .env file (use when deploying from a local machine
  -s, --service <service>         REQUIRED.  The ID of the fastly service to deploy to.
  -V --verbose                    Verbose log output
  -b --backends <backends>        Upload the backends specified in <backends> via the api
  -k --api-keys <keys>            list of alternate api keys to try should the key stored in process.env.FASTLY_API_KEY hit its rate limit
  --skip-conditions <conditions>  list of conditions to skip deleting
  -h, --help                      output usage information

Example

For example to deploy to a given environment, you would use the following command:

    fastly-tools deploy -V --vars SERVICEID --main main.vcl --service ${FASTLY_STAGING_SERVICE_ID} --api-keys ${FASTLY_STAGING_APIKEY} --backends backends.js ./vcl/

