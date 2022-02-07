Full Stack Packages

Fullstack packages to develop and test end to end; to use as packages or work independently.

The idea is to create modules for each package so it can work independently as well as integrated to another project as packages.

Useful commands:

command Description lerna clean - removes the node_modules directory from all packages. npm start - starts the web server and backend server. Or Use yarn zen:watch yarn zen:watch - starts the web server and backend server in watch mode. yarn zen:watch:debug - starts the web server and backend server in debug and watch mode. yarn watch - build the packages in watchmode (Useful for development) yarn lerna - install external dependencies at the repo root so they're yarn build - build all the packages yarn install - runs lerna and build lerna publish - publishes packages in the current Lerna project.

Files explained:

It uses lerna.json for creating the packages structure. Under packages you can create different modules based on its usage. For example:

packages - Has the packages to organize the codebase into multi-package repositories. sample-core - Core interfaces of the packages which can be shared between server and client. sample-platform/ server - Core platform interfaces and its implementation code for Server . sample-platform/browser - Core platform browser State related code which consists of Redux, Graphql Gql and UI Components. sample-platform/react-shared-components - React pure components and containers are defined. packages-modules - Has the server and browser side packages designed for a specific module feature. servers - Has the servers to organize the codebase into multi-package repositories. frontend- server - Frontend Client Server . This is useful to show demo of this package. backend- server - Backend apollo server .

In Order to get started with the development you need to go through the documentation first