Fullstack packages to develop and test end to end; to use as packages or work independently.
The idea is to create modules for each package so it can work independently as well as integrated to another project as packages.
|command
|Description
lerna clean
|- removes the node_modules directory from all packages.
npm start
|- starts the web server and backend server. Or Use
yarn zen:watch
|- starts the web server and backend server in watch mode.
yarn zen:watch:debug
|- starts the web server and backend server in debug and watch mode.
yarn watch
|- build the packages in watchmode (Useful for development)
yarn lerna
|- install external dependencies at the repo root so they're
yarn build
|- build all the packages
yarn install
|- runs
lerna and
build
lerna publish
|- publishes packages in the current Lerna project.
Files explained:
It uses
lerna.json for creating the packages structure. Under packages you can create different modules based on its usage. For example:
packages - Has the packages to organize the codebase into multi-package repositories.
sample-core - Core interfaces of the packages which can be shared between server and client.
sample-platform/server - Core platform interfaces and its implementation code for Server.
sample-platform/browser - Core platform browser State related code which consists of Redux, Graphql Gql and UI Components.
sample-platform/react-shared-components - React pure components and containers are defined.
packages-modules - Has the server and browser side packages designed for a specific module feature.
servers - Has the servers to organize the codebase into multi-package repositories.
frontend-server - Frontend Client Server. This is useful to show demo of this package.
backend-server - Backend apollo server.
In Order to get started with the development you need to go through the documentation first