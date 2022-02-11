Various file system packages.

@file-services/types - Common file system types and interfaces.

@file-services/node - Node.js-specific file system implementation.

@file-services/memory - An in-memory, sync/async, file system implementation.

@file-services/cached - A file system wrapper that adds cache to any IFileSystem implementation

@file-services/utils - Common file system utility functions.

@file-services/test-kit - File system test validators and behavior contracts.

@file-services/typescript - Methods for creation of TypeScript hosts.

@file-services/resolve - Isomorphic, fs-agnostic implementation of the Node resolution algorithm.

@file-services/commonjs - Isomorphic, fs-agnostic implementation of the Node commonjs module system.

@file-services/overlay - Overlay files and directories from one file system on top of another.

@file-services/directory - A file system wrapper that adds directory scoping to any IFileSystem implementation.