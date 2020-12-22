Filbert
A light weight (~1KB) css-in-js solution (framework) 🎨
Getting started
It is an alternative to styled-components(~12.51kB) or emotion(~11.3kB) with similar API surface.
|Name
|Status
|CSS
|✅
|Nested Selectors
|✅
|Dynamic Styling(Prop based)
|✅
|Override Component Style
|✅
|Global
|✅
|Pseudo Selector
|✅
|Media Queries
|✅
|Keyframe
|✅
|Theming
|✅
|Component Selector
|✅
|Styles As Object Literals
|🔜
|Server-side Rendering
|✅
|Client-side Hydration
|✅
|Vendor Prefixing
|✅
|Extract CSS File
|✅
|React Native
|🔜
|Integration(
Create React App)
|✅
|Integration(
Preact)
|✅
|Integration(
Gatsby)
|✅
|Integration(
Next.js)
|✅
Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the community! 💪💜
Check out our Contributing Guide
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Vijay Singh
🖋
|
anotherjsguy
💻
|
Vivek T A
💻
|
Dane David
💻
|
Vignesh Elangovan
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.
Without styled-components/emotion, filbert wouldn't exist. Thanks to all the wonderful people who have contributed towards these projects 🙏