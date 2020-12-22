openbase logo
cp

@filbert-js/css-parser

by Kuldeep Keshwar
0.0.9 (see all)

A lightweight(~1kb) css-in-js framework

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

version

All Contributors

gzip size downloads Discord




Filbert
A light weight (~1KB) css-in-js solution (framework) 🎨


Getting started

It is an alternative to styled-components(~12.51kB) or emotion(~11.3kB) with similar API surface.

Features

NameStatus
CSS
Nested Selectors
Dynamic Styling(Prop based)
Override Component Style
Global
Pseudo Selector
Media Queries
Keyframe
Theming
Component Selector
Styles As Object Literals🔜
Server-side Rendering
Client-side Hydration
Vendor Prefixing
Extract CSS File
React Native🔜
Integration(Create React App)
Integration(Preact)
Integration(Gatsby)
Integration(Next.js)

Benchmarks

🤝 How to Contribute

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the community! 💪💜

Check out our Contributing Guide

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Vijay Singh
🖋
anotherjsguy
💻
Vivek T A
💻
Dane David
💻
Vignesh Elangovan
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

Acknowledgements

Without styled-components/emotion, filbert wouldn't exist. Thanks to all the wonderful people who have contributed towards these projects 🙏

