openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@filbert-js/core

by Kuldeep Keshwar
0.0.14 (see all)

A lightweight(~1kb) css-in-js framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

version

All Contributors

gzip size downloads Discord




Filbert
A light weight (~1KB) css-in-js solution (framework) 🎨


Getting started

It is an alternative to styled-components(~12.51kB) or emotion(~11.3kB) with similar API surface.

Features

NameStatus
CSS
Nested Selectors
Dynamic Styling(Prop based)
Override Component Style
Global
Pseudo Selector
Media Queries
Keyframe
Theming
Component Selector
Styles As Object Literals🔜
Server-side Rendering
Client-side Hydration
Vendor Prefixing
Extract CSS File
React Native🔜
Integration(Create React App)
Integration(Preact)
Integration(Gatsby)
Integration(Next.js)

Benchmarks

🤝 How to Contribute

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the community! 💪💜

Check out our Contributing Guide

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Vijay Singh
🖋
anotherjsguy
💻
Vivek T A
💻
Dane David
💻
Vignesh Elangovan
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

Acknowledgements

Without styled-components/emotion, filbert wouldn't exist. Thanks to all the wonderful people who have contributed towards these projects 🙏

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

styled-componentsVisual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
GitHub Stars
36K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
293
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable
theme-uiBuild consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
125K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
675K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
styled-jsxFull CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
See 63 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial