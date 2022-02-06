A Syslog transport for winston.
$ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
$ npm install winston
$ npm install winston-syslog
tldr;?: To break the winston codebase into small modules that work together.
The winston codebase has been growing significantly with contributions and other logging transports. This is awesome. However, taking a ton of additional dependencies just to do something simple like logging to the Console and a File is overkill.
To use the Syslog transport in winston, you simply need to require it and then either add it to an existing winston logger or pass an instance to a new winston logger:
const winston = require('winston');
//
// Requiring `winston-syslog` will expose
// `winston.transports.Syslog`
//
require('winston-syslog').Syslog;
winston.add(new winston.transports.Syslog(options));
In addition to the options accepted by the syslog (compliant with RFC 3164 and RFC 5424), the Riak transport also accepts the following options. It is worth noting that the riak-js debug option is set to false by default:
tcp4,
udp4,
tls4,
unix,
unix-connect, etc), defaults to
udp4.
net.socket.connect for available options.
/dev/log or
/var/run/syslog for OS X).
process.pid).
local0).
localhost).
BSD, also valid:
'3164',
'5424',
'RFC3164' or
'RFC5424').
process.title).
Metadata: Logged as string compiled by glossy.
By default, syslog messages are produced by glossy, but you can override that behavior by providing a custom Producer instance via the customProducer setting.
Because syslog only allows a subset of the levels available in winston, levels that do not match will be ignored. Therefore, in order to use
winston-syslog effectively, you should indicate to winston that you want to use the syslog levels:
const winston = require('winston');
const logger = winston.createLogger({
levels: winston.config.syslog.levels,
transports: [
new winston.transports.Syslog()
]
});
The
Syslog transport will only log to the level that are available in the syslog protocol. These are (in increasing order of severity):
You will have to configure your syslog server to accept TCP or UDP connections.
This is usually done in
/etc/syslog-ng.conf. Let's say you have an app called
fnord
and want to use TCP, the configuration would look something like this:
source tcp_s {
tcp(ip(0.0.0.0) port(514) max-connections(256));
};
destination fnord_d {
file("/var/log/fnord.log");
};
log { source(tcp_s); destination(fnord_d); };
If you have multiple apps which need to log via TCP, you can specify filters, as such:
filter fnord_f { program("fnord"); };
Then modify the log statement to read:
log { source(tcp_s); filter(fnord_f); destination(fnord_d); };
Now if you have another app, called
bnord, create similar
destination and
filter configurations for it, and specify a new log statement, with the same
source:
log { source(tcp_s); filter(bnord_f); destination(bnord_d); };
For this to work, you have to make sure you set the
process.title variable in your node app.
process.title = 'fnord';