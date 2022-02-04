Configure tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "typeRoots" : [ "./node_modules/@types" , "./node_modules/@figma" ] } }

The configuration above is needed for the TypeScript compiler to use type definitions found in both ./node_modules/@types and ./node_modules/@figma . Normally, most external type definitions are from DefinitelyTyped and are installed in /@types , which included by TypeScript by default. Since we host the plugin typings separately, they are installed outside in /@figma instead.

Types should become globally available without needing to use import statements. We do it this way because the plugin API is part of the host environment, as opposed to being a package that a plugin includes.