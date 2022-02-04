openbase logo
@figma/plugin-typings

by figma
1.39.1 (see all)

Typings for the Figma Plugin API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

Figma Plugin API typings

This repository contains the typings for the Figma Plugin API.

Usage

  1. Installation

    npm i --save-dev @figma/plugin-typings
# or
yarn add -D @figma/plugin-typings

  2. Configure tsconfig.json

    {
    "compilerOptions": {
        "typeRoots": [
            "./node_modules/@types",
            "./node_modules/@figma"
        ]
    }
}

    The configuration above is needed for the TypeScript compiler to use type definitions found in both ./node_modules/@types and ./node_modules/@figma. Normally, most external type definitions are from DefinitelyTyped and are installed in /@types, which included by TypeScript by default. Since we host the plugin typings separately, they are installed outside in /@figma instead.

    Types should become globally available without needing to use import statements. We do it this way because the plugin API is part of the host environment, as opposed to being a package that a plugin includes.

About

Plugin API releases have the format "Version X, Update Y". Equivalent tags are created in this repository as v<x>.<y>. Note that not all API releases include API changes, some are just bug fixes. Therefore, some typings versions are skipped.

