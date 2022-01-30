@figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo

Export tool for Figma.
You can easily and automatically export your figma components and styles and use them directly into your website.
You can export your Figma Components as SVG and use them inside your website.
This is particularly useful when you have your own icon set and you want to keep your website icons up-to-date with your Figma file.
You can export your Figma Styles into different output like
.sass format,
.scss format or you can create your own outputter.
If you want to keep the style of your Figma file in-sync with the
.cssof your website, this is a must-have.
Shadow and Blur effects cannot be combined together since they use two different CSS properties.
First of all you have to set the environment variable
FIGMA_TOKEN.
To do so, you need a Personal Access Token. You can generate one from your Account Settings.
Inside the Account Settings click on Create a new personal access token and enter a description.
Copy the token, this is your only chance to do so!
export FIGMA_TOKEN=<personalAccessToken>
You can use dotenv or
exportthe variable using
.bash_profile/
.bashrcfile.
If you wanna try it just run following command and you will be able to download all components from https://www.figma.com/file/fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo as .svg 😎
# export figma token
export FIGMA_TOKEN=<personalAccessToken>
# export figma components as svg
npx -p @figma-export/cli -p @figma-export/output-components-as-svg figma-export components fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-components-as-svg
or you can export all styles into
.scss
# export figma token
export FIGMA_TOKEN=<personalAccessToken>
# export figma styles as .scss variables
npx -p @figma-export/cli -p @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass figma-export styles fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass
This package contains the core functionalities for
figma-export. You can download and use it as a dependency of your project.
This package allows you to consume all core functionalities from your terminal.
Typically you'll prefer to use the
cli. Here different ways to do the same:
You can use
figma-export as part of your build process.
npm install --save-dev @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-components-as-svg @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass
# or using `yarn`
yarn add @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-components-as-svg @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass --dev
Now you can create a
script command inside your
package.json.
Following an example:
{
"scripts": {
+ "figma:export-components": "figma-export components fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-components-as-svg",
+ "figma:export-styles": "figma-export styles fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass",
}
}
Alternatively you can use
npx to use it on the fly:
npx @figma-export/cli help
You can also install it as a global dependency:
npm install -g @figma-export/cli
# or using `yarn`
yarn add @figma-export/cli --global
figma-export help
Last but not least, you can create a configuration file and use a single command to rule them all 💍
Let's create the file
.figmaexportrc.js and paste the following:
module.exports = {
commands: [
['styles', {
fileId: 'fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo',
// version: 'xxx123456', // optional - file's version history is only supported on paid Figma plans
outputters: [
require('@figma-export/output-styles-as-sass')({
output: './output/styles'
})
]
}],
['components', {
fileId: 'fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo',
// version: 'xxx123456', // optional - file's version history is only supported on paid Figma plans
onlyFromPages: ['icons'],
transformers: [
require('@figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo')({
plugins: [
{ removeViewBox: false },
{ removeDimensions: true }
]
})
],
outputters: [
require('@figma-export/output-components-as-svg')({
output: './output/components'
})
]
}]
]
};
now you can install the
@figma-export dependencies that you need
npm install --save-dev @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass @figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo @figma-export/output-components-as-svg @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass
and update the
package.json.
{
"scripts": {
+ "figma:export": "figma-export use-config"
}
}
If needed you can also provide a different configuration file.
{
"scripts": {
+ "figma:export": "figma-export use-config .figmaexportrc.production.js"
}
}
If you prefer, you can create a
.figmaexportrc.ts and use TypeScript instead.
For doing so, you just need to install a few new dependencies in your project.
npm install --save-dev typescript ts-node @types/node @figma-export/types
and slightly change your
package.json
{
"scripts": {
+ "figma:export": "ts-node ./node_modules/.bin/figma-export use-config .figmaexportrc.ts"
}
}
Take a look at .figmaexportrc.example.ts for more details.
For the list of all official packages or if you want to create your own transformer or outputter you can continue reading CLI Documentation.