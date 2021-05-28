Export tool for Figma.

You can easily and automatically export your figma components and styles and use them directly into your website.

✨ In Short

Components

You can export your Figma Components as SVG and use them inside your website.

This is particularly useful when you have your own icon set and you want to keep your website icons up-to-date with your Figma file.

Styles

You can export your Figma Styles into different output like .sass format, .scss format or you can create your own outputter.

If you want to keep the style of your Figma file in-sync with the .css of your website, this is a must-have.

🎨 Colors (paints)

Color

Color Linear Gradient

🍭 Effects

Shadow and Blur effects cannot be combined together since they use two different CSS properties.

Inner Shadow

Inner Shadow Drop Shadow

Drop Shadow Layer Blur

✏️ Text

font-family

font-family font-weight

font-weight font-size

font-size line-height

line-height letter-spacing

letter-spacing font-style

font-style font-variant

font-variant text-transform

text-transform text-decoration

text-decoration text-align

🗝️ Personal Access Token

First of all you have to set the environment variable FIGMA_TOKEN .

To do so, you need a Personal Access Token. You can generate one from your Account Settings.

Inside the Account Settings click on Create a new personal access token and enter a description.

Copy the token, this is your only chance to do so!

export FIGMA_TOKEN=<personalAccessToken>

You can use dotenv or export the variable using .bash_profile / .bashrc file.

:test_tube: Just Try

If you wanna try it just run following command and you will be able to download all components from https://www.figma.com/file/fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo as .svg 😎

export FIGMA_TOKEN=<personalAccessToken> npx -p @figma-export/cli -p @figma-export/output-components-as-svg figma-export components fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-components-as-svg

or you can export all styles into .scss

export FIGMA_TOKEN=<personalAccessToken> npx -p @figma-export/cli -p @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass figma-export styles fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass

📦 Packages

This package contains the core functionalities for figma-export . You can download and use it as a dependency of your project.

This package allows you to consume all core functionalities from your terminal.

📖 Usage

Typically you'll prefer to use the cli . Here different ways to do the same:

Build Process

You can use figma-export as part of your build process.

npm install --save-dev @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-components-as-svg @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass yarn add @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-components-as-svg @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass --dev

Now you can create a script command inside your package.json .

Following an example:

{ "scripts": { + "figma:export-components": "figma-export components fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-components-as-svg", + "figma:export-styles": "figma-export styles fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo -O @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass", } }

Use it on the fly

Alternatively you can use npx to use it on the fly:

npx @figma-export/cli help

Global Setup

You can also install it as a global dependency:

npm install -g @figma-export/cli yarn add @figma-export/cli --global

figma-export help

Advanced

Last but not least, you can create a configuration file and use a single command to rule them all 💍

Let's create the file .figmaexportrc.js and paste the following:

module .exports = { commands : [ [ 'styles' , { fileId : 'fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo' , outputters : [ require ( '@figma-export/output-styles-as-sass' )({ output : './output/styles' }) ] }], [ 'components' , { fileId : 'fzYhvQpqwhZDUImRz431Qo' , onlyFromPages : [ 'icons' ], transformers : [ require ( '@figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo' )({ plugins : [ { removeViewBox : false }, { removeDimensions : true } ] }) ], outputters : [ require ( '@figma-export/output-components-as-svg' )({ output : './output/components' }) ] }] ] };

now you can install the @figma-export dependencies that you need

npm install --save-dev @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass @figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo @figma-export/output-components-as-svg @figma-export/output-styles-as-sass

and update the package.json .

{ "scripts": { + "figma:export": "figma-export use-config" } }

If needed you can also provide a different configuration file.

{ "scripts": { + "figma:export": "figma-export use-config .figmaexportrc.production.js" } }

TypeScript

If you prefer, you can create a .figmaexportrc.ts and use TypeScript instead. For doing so, you just need to install a few new dependencies in your project.

npm install --save-dev typescript ts-node @types/node @figma-export/types

and slightly change your package.json

{ "scripts": { + "figma:export": "ts-node ./node_modules/.bin/figma-export use-config .figmaexportrc.ts" } }

Take a look at .figmaexportrc.example.ts for more details.

📚 More Packages

For the list of all official packages or if you want to create your own transformer or outputter you can continue reading CLI Documentation.