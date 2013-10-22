Pure JavaScript X509 certificate tools for Node.js.

Inspired by https://github.com/digitalbazaar/forge

Install

npm i --save @ fidm / x509

Documentation

https://fidm.github.io/x509/

Example

Support ed25519 certificate

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { Certificate, PrivateKey } = require ( '@fidm/x509' ) const ed25519Cert = Certificate.fromPEM(fs.readFileSync( './test/cert/ed25519-server-cert.pem' )) const privateKey = PrivateKey.fromPEM(fs.readFileSync( './test/cert/ed25519-server-key.pem' )) const data = Buffer.allocUnsafe( 100 ) const signature = privateKey.sign(data, 'sha256' ) console .log(ed25519Cert.publicKey.verify(data, signature, 'sha256' ))

Parse githu.com' certificate

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { Certificate } = require ( '@fidm/x509' ) const issuer = Certificate.fromPEM(fs.readFileSync( './test/cert/github-issuer.crt' )) const cert = Certificate.fromPEM(fs.readFileSync( './test/cert/github.crt' )) console .log(cert.isIssuer(issuer)) console .log(issuer.verifySubjectKeyIdentifier()) console .log(cert.verifySubjectKeyIdentifier()) console .log(issuer.checkSignature(cert)) console .log(issuer)

License

@fidm/x509 is licensed under the MIT license. Copyright © 2018-2019 FIdM.