Display PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.

This package is used to display existing PDFs. If you wish to create PDFs using React, you may be looking for @react-pdf/renderer.

Install by executing npm install react-pdf or yarn add react-pdf .

or . Import by adding import { Document } from 'react-pdf' .

. Use by adding <Document file="..." /> . file can be a URL, base64 content, Uint8Array, and more.

. can be a URL, base64 content, Uint8Array, and more. Put <Page /> components inside <Document /> to render pages.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

Before you continue

React-PDF is under constant development. This documentation is written for React-PDF 5.x branch. If you want to see documentation for other versions of React-PDF, use dropdown on top of GitHub page to switch to an appropriate tag. Here are quick links to the newest docs from each branch:

Getting started

Compatibility

React

To use the latest version of React-PDF, your project needs to use React 16.3 or later.

If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to a find suitable React-PDF version. Don't worry - as long as you're running React 15.5 or later, you won't be missing out a lot!

React version Newest compatible React-PDF version ≥16.3 latest ≥15.5 4.x

Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer is not supported in React-PDF 5.x or later. If you need Internet Explorer support, you will need to use React-PDF 4.x instead. Don't worry - it still receives bug fixes and even occasional small features!

Installation

Add React-PDF to your project by executing npm install react-pdf or yarn add react-pdf .

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { Document, Page } from 'react-pdf' ; function MyApp ( ) { const [numPages, setNumPages] = useState( null ); const [pageNumber, setPageNumber] = useState( 1 ); function onDocumentLoadSuccess ( { numPages } ) { setNumPages(numPages); } return ( < div > < Document file = "somefile.pdf" onLoadSuccess = {onDocumentLoadSuccess} > < Page pageNumber = {pageNumber} /> </ Document > < p > Page {pageNumber} of {numPages} </ p > </ div > ); }

Check the sample directory in this repository for a full working example. For more examples and more advanced use cases, check Recipes in React-PDF Wiki.

Configure PDF.js worker

For React-PDF to work, PDF.js worker needs to be provided.

To make it easier, special entry files were prepared for most popular bundlers. You can find them in the table below.

For example, if you want to use React-PDF with Webpack 5, instead of writing:

import { Document, Page } from 'react-pdf' ;

write:

import { Document, Page } from 'react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.webpack' ;

Bundler Entry file Parcel 1 react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.parcel Parcel 2 react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.parcel2 Webpack 4 react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.webpack Webpack 5 react-pdf/dist/esm/entry.webpack5

Create React App

Create React App 4 ( react-scripts@4.0.0 ) uses Webpack 4 under the hood, so you can use the entry file built for Webpack 4.

Create React App 5 ( react-scripts@5.0.0 ) uses Webpack 5 under the hood, so the aim is to use the entry file built for Webpack 5. However, the way Webpack is configured in CRA 5 causes it to crash at build time on most machines with JavaScript heap out of memory error.

Standard instructions will also work with Create React App. Please note that in CRA, you can copy pdf.worker.js file from pdfjs-dist/legacy/build to public directory in order for it to be copied to your project's output folder at build time.

Standard (Browserify, esbuild and others)

If you use Browserify, esbuild, or other bundlers, you will have to make sure on your own that pdf.worker.js file from pdfjs-dist/legacy/build is copied to your project's output folder.

For example, you could use a custom script like:

import path from 'path' ; import fs from 'fs' ; const pdfjsDistPath = path.dirname( require .resolve( 'pdfjs-dist/package.json' )); const pdfWorkerPath = path.join(pdfjsDistPath, 'legacy' , 'build' , 'pdf.worker.js' ); fs.copyFileSync(pdfWorkerPath, './dist/pdf.worker.js' );

If you don't need to debug pdf.worker.js , you can use pdf.worker.min.js file instead, which is roughly half the size. For this to work, however, you will need to specify workerSrc manually like so:

import { pdfjs } from 'react-pdf' ; pdfjs.GlobalWorkerOptions.workerSrc = 'pdf.worker.min.js' ;

Alternatively, you could use the minified pdf.worker.min.js from an external CDN:

import { pdfjs } from 'react-pdf' ; pdfjs.GlobalWorkerOptions.workerSrc = `//unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@ ${pdfjs.version} /legacy/build/pdf.worker.min.js` ;

Support for annotations

If you want to use annotations (e.g. links) in PDFs rendered by React-PDF, then you would need to include stylesheet necessary for annotations to be correctly displayed like so:

import 'react-pdf/dist/esm/Page/AnnotationLayer.css' ;

Support for non-latin characters

If you want to ensure that PDFs with non-latin characters will render perfectly, or you have encountered the following warning:

Warning : The CMap "baseUrl" parameter must be specified, ensure that the "cMapUrl" and "cMapPacked" API parameters are provided.

then you would also need to include cMaps in your build and tell React-PDF where they are.

Copying cMaps

First, you need to copy cMaps from pdfjs-dist (React-PDF's dependency - it should be in your node_modules if you have React-PDF installed). cMaps are located in pdfjs-dist/cmaps .

Webpack

Add copy-webpack-plugin to your project if you haven't already:

npm install copy -webpack-plugin

Now, in your Webpack config, import the plugin:

import path from 'path' ; import CopyWebpackPlugin from 'copy-webpack-plugin' ;

and in plugins section of your config, add the following:

new CopyWebpackPlugin({ patterns : [ { from : path.join(path.dirname( require .resolve( 'pdfjs-dist/package.json' )), 'cmaps' ), to : 'cmaps/' }, ], }),

Parcel, Browserify and others

If you use Parcel, Browserify or other bundling tools, you will have to make sure on your own that cMaps are copied to your project's output folder.

For example, you could use a custom script like:

import path from 'path' ; import fs from 'fs' ; const cMapsDir = path.join(path.dirname( require .resolve( 'pdfjs-dist/package.json' )), 'cmaps' ); function copyDir ( from, to ) { fs.mkdirSync(to, { recursive : true }); const files = fs.readdirSync( from ); files.forEach( ( file ) => { fs.copyFileSync(path.join( from , file), path.join(to, file)); }); } copyDir(cMapsDir, 'dist/cmaps/' );

Setting up React-PDF

Now that you have cMaps in your build, pass required options to Document component by using options prop, like so:

<Document options={{ cMapUrl : 'cmaps/' , cMapPacked : true , }} />

Alternatively, you could use cMaps from external CDN:

import { pdfjs } from 'react-pdf' ; < Document options = {{ cMapUrl: ` https: // unpkg.com / pdfjs-dist @${ pdfjs.version }/ cmaps `, cMapPacked: true , }} /> ;

User guide

Document

Loads a document passed using file prop.

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values className Class name(s) that will be added to rendered element along with the default react-pdf__Document . n/a String:

"custom-class-name-1 custom-class-name-2"

Array of strings:

["custom-class-name-1", "custom-class-name-2"] error What the component should display in case of an error. "Failed to load PDF file." String:

"An error occurred!"

React element:

<div>An error occurred!</div>

Function:

this.renderError externalLinkRel Link rel for links rendered in annotations. "noopener noreferrer nofollow" One of valid values for rel attribute. "_self"

"_blank"

"_parent"

"_top" externalLinkTarget Link target for external links rendered in annotations. unset, which means that default behavior will be used One of valid values for target attribute. "_self"

"_blank"

"_parent"

"_top" file What PDF should be displayed.

Its value can be an URL, a file (imported using import ... from ... or from file input form element), or an object with parameters ( url - URL; data - data, preferably Uint8Array; range - PDFDataRangeTransport; httpHeaders - custom request headers, e.g. for authorization), withCredentials - a boolean to indicate whether or not to include cookies in the request (defaults to false ).

Warning: Since equality check ( === ) is used to determine if file object has changed, it must be memoized by setting it in component's state, useMemo or other similar technique. n/a URL:

"http://example.com/sample.pdf"

File:

import sample from '../static/sample.pdf' and then

sample

and then Parameter object:

{ url: 'http://example.com/sample.pdf', httpHeaders: { 'X-CustomHeader': '40359820958024350238508234' }, withCredentials: true } imageResourcesPath The path used to prefix the src attributes of annotation SVGs. n/a (pdf.js will fallback to an empty string) "/public/images/" inputRef A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to main <div> rendered by <Document> component. n/a Function:

(ref) => { this.myDocument = ref; }

Ref created using React.createRef :

this.ref = React.createRef();

…

inputRef={this.ref}

: … Ref created using React.useRef :

const ref = React.useRef();

…

inputRef={ref} loading What the component should display while loading. "Loading PDF…" String:

"Please wait!"

React element:

<div>Please wait!</div>

Function:

this.renderLoader noData What the component should display in case of no data. "No PDF file specified." String:

"Please select a file."

React element:

<div>Please select a file.</div>

Function:

this.renderNoData onItemClick Function called when an outline item has been clicked. Usually, you would like to use this callback to move the user wherever they requested to. n/a ({ dest, pageIndex, pageNumber }) => alert('Clicked an item from page ' + pageNumber + '!') onLoadError Function called in case of an error while loading a document. n/a (error) => alert('Error while loading document! ' + error.message) onLoadProgress Function called, potentially multiple times, as the loading progresses. n/a ({ loaded, total }) => alert('Loading a document: ' + (loaded / total) * 100 + '%'); onLoadSuccess Function called when the document is successfully loaded. n/a (pdf) => alert('Loaded a file with ' + pdf.numPages + ' pages!') onPassword Function called when a password-protected PDF is loaded. A function that prompts the user for password (callback) => callback('s3cr3t_p4ssw0rd') onSourceError Function called in case of an error while retrieving document source from file prop. n/a (error) => alert('Error while retrieving document source! ' + error.message) onSourceSuccess Function called when document source is successfully retrieved from file prop. n/a () => alert('Document source retrieved!') options An object in which additional parameters to be passed to PDF.js can be defined. For a full list of possible parameters, check PDF.js documentation on DocumentInitParameters. n/a { cMapUrl: 'cmaps/', cMapPacked: true } renderMode Rendering mode of the document. Can be "canvas" , "svg" or "none" . "canvas" "svg" rotate Rotation of the document in degrees. If provided, will change rotation globally, even for the pages which were given rotate prop of their own. 90 = rotated to the right, 180 = upside down, 270 = rotated to the left. n/a 90

Page

Displays a page. Should be placed inside <Document /> . Alternatively, it can have pdf prop passed, which can be obtained from <Document /> 's onLoadSuccess callback function, however some advanced functions like linking between pages inside a document may not be working correctly.

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values canvasBackground Canvas background color. Any valid canvas.fillStyle can be used. If you set renderMode to "svg" this prop will be ignored. n/a "transparent" canvasRef A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to <canvas> rendered by <PageCanvas> component. If you set renderMode to "svg" this prop will be ignored. n/a Function:

(ref) => { this.myPage = ref; }

Ref created using React.createRef :

this.ref = React.createRef();

…

inputRef={this.ref}

: … Ref created using React.useRef :

const ref = React.useRef();

…

inputRef={ref} className Class name(s) that will be added to rendered element along with the default react-pdf__Page . n/a String:

"custom-class-name-1 custom-class-name-2"

Array of strings:

["custom-class-name-1", "custom-class-name-2"] customTextRenderer A function that customizes how a text layer is rendered. Passes itext item and index for item. n/a ({ str, itemIndex }) => { return (<mark>{str}</mark>) } error What the component should display in case of an error. "Failed to load the page." String:

"An error occurred!"

React element:

<div>An error occurred!</div>

Function:

this.renderError height Page height. If neither height nor width are defined, page will be rendered at the size defined in PDF. If you define width and height at the same time, height will be ignored. If you define height and scale at the same time, the height will be multiplied by a given factor. Page's default height 300 imageResourcesPath The path used to prefix the src attributes of annotation SVGs. n/a (pdf.js will fallback to an empty string) "/public/images/" inputRef A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to main <div> rendered by <Page> component. n/a Function:

(ref) => { this.myPage = ref; }

Ref created using React.createRef :

this.ref = React.createRef();

…

inputRef={this.ref}

: … Ref created using React.useRef :

const ref = React.useRef();

…

inputRef={ref} loading What the component should display while loading. "Loading page…" String:

"Please wait!"

React element:

<div>Please wait!</div>

Function:

this.renderLoader noData What the component should display in case of no data. "No page specified." String:

"Please select a page."

React element:

<div>Please select a page.</div>

Function:

this.renderNoData onLoadError Function called in case of an error while loading the page. n/a (error) => alert('Error while loading page! ' + error.message) onLoadSuccess Function called when the page is successfully loaded. n/a (page) => alert('Now displaying a page number ' + page.pageNumber + '!') onRenderError Function called in case of an error while rendering the page. n/a (error) => alert('Error while loading page! ' + error.message) onRenderSuccess Function called when the page is successfully rendered on the screen. n/a () => alert('Rendered the page!') onGetAnnotationsSuccess Function called when annotations are successfully loaded. n/a (annotations) => alert('Now displaying ' + annotations.length + ' annotations!') onGetAnnotationsError Function called in case of an error while loading annotations. n/a (error) => alert('Error while loading annotations! ' + error.message) onGetTextSuccess Function called when text layer items are successfully loaded. n/a (items) => alert('Now displaying ' + items.length + ' text layer items!') onGetTextError Function called in case of an error while loading text layer items. n/a (error) => alert('Error while loading text layer items! ' + error.message) pageIndex Which page from PDF file should be displayed, by page index. 0 1 pageNumber Which page from PDF file should be displayed, by page number. If provided, pageIndex prop will be ignored. 1 2 renderAnnotationLayer Whether annotations (e.g. links) should be rendered. true false renderForms Whether forms should be rendered. renderAnnotationLayer prop must be set to true . false true renderMode Rendering mode of the document. Can be "canvas" , "svg" or "none" . "canvas" "svg" renderTextLayer Whether a text layer should be rendered. true false rotate Rotation of the page in degrees. 90 = rotated to the right, 180 = upside down, 270 = rotated to the left. Page's default setting, usually 0 90 scale Page scale. 1.0 0.5 width Page width. If neither height nor width are defined, page will be rendered at the size defined in PDF. If you define width and height at the same time, height will be ignored. If you define width and scale at the same time, the width will be multiplied by a given factor. Page's default width 300

Outline

Displays an outline (table of contents). Should be placed inside <Document /> . Alternatively, it can have pdf prop passed, which can be obtained from <Document /> 's onLoadSuccess callback function.

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values className Class name(s) that will be added to rendered element along with the default react-pdf__Outline . n/a String:

"custom-class-name-1 custom-class-name-2"

Array of strings:

["custom-class-name-1", "custom-class-name-2"] inputRef A prop that behaves like ref, but it's passed to main <div> rendered by <Outline> component. n/a Function:

(ref) => { this.myOutline = ref; }

Ref created using React.createRef :

this.ref = React.createRef();

…

inputRef={this.ref}

: … Ref created using React.useRef :

const ref = React.useRef();

…

inputRef={ref} onItemClick Function called when an outline item has been clicked. Usually, you would like to use this callback to move the user wherever they requested to. n/a ({ dest, pageIndex, pageNumber }) => alert('Clicked an item from page ' + pageNumber + '!') onLoadError Function called in case of an error while retrieving the outline. n/a (error) => alert('Error while retrieving the outline! ' + error.message) onLoadSuccess Function called when the outline is successfully retrieved. n/a (outline) => alert('The outline has been successfully retrieved.')

License

The MIT License.

Author

