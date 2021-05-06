2.0 is the current stable Falcor release. 0.x and 1.x users are welcome to upgrade.
Issues we're tracking as part of our roadmap are tagged with the roadmap label. They are split into enhancement, stability, performance, tooling, infrastructure and documentation categories, with near, medium and longer term labels to convey a broader sense of the order in which we plan to approach them.
You can check out a working example server for Netflix-like application right now. Alternately, you
can go through this barebones tutorial in which we use the Falcor Router to
create a Virtual JSON resource. In this tutorial we will use Falcor's express
middleware to serve the Virtual JSON resource on an application server at the
URL
/model.json. We will also host a static web page on the same server which
retrieves data from the Virtual JSON resource.
In this example we will use the falcor Router to build a Virtual JSON resource
on an app server and host it at
/model.json. The JSON resource will contain
the following contents:
{
"greeting": "Hello World"
}
Normally, Routers retrieve the data for their Virtual JSON resource from backend datastores or other web services on-demand. However, in this simple tutorial, the Router will simply return static data for a single key.
First we create a folder for our application server.
$ mkdir falcor-app-server
$ cd falcor-app-server
$ npm init
Now we install the falcor Router.
$ npm install falcor-router --save
Then install express and falcor-express. Support for restify is also available, as is support for hapi via a third-party implementation.
$ npm install express --save
$ npm install falcor-express --save
Now we create an
index.js file with the following contents:
// index.js
const falcorExpress = require("falcor-express");
const Router = require("falcor-router");
const express = require("express");
const app = express();
app.use(
"/model.json",
falcorExpress.dataSourceRoute(function (req, res) {
// create a Virtual JSON resource with single key ('greeting')
return new Router([
{
// match a request for the key 'greeting'
route: "greeting",
// respond with a PathValue with the value of 'Hello World.'
get: () => ({ path: ["greeting"], value: "Hello World" }),
},
]);
})
);
// serve static files from current directory
app.use(express.static(__dirname + "/"));
app.listen(3000);
Now we run the server, which will listen on port
3000 for requests for
/model.json.
$ node index.js
Now that we've built a simple virtual JSON document with a single read-only key
greeting, we will create a test web page and retrieve this key from the
server.
Create an
index.html file with the following contents:
<!-- index.html -->
<html>
<head>
<!-- Do _not_ rely on this URL in production. Use only during development. -->
<script src="https://netflix.github.io/falcor/build/falcor.browser.js"></script>
<!-- For production use. -->
<!-- <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/falcor/{VERSION}/falcor.browser.min.js"></script> -->
<script>
var model = falcor({
source: new falcor.HttpDataSource("/model.json"),
});
// retrieve the "greeting" key from the root of the Virtual JSON resource
model.get("greeting").then(function (response) {
document.write(response.json.greeting);
});
</script>
</head>
<body></body>
</html>
Now visit
http://localhost:3000/index.html and you should see the message
retrieved from the server:
Hello World
git checkout master to open
master branch locally
git pull to merge latest code, including built
dist/ and
docs/ by Travis
npm run dist to build
dist/ locally
npm version patch (or
minor,
major, etc) to create a new git commit and tag
git push origin master && git push --tags to push code and tags to github
npm publish to publish the latest version to NPM
