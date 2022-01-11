Platform independent binary installer of FFprobe for node projects. Useful for tools that should "just work" in multiple environments.
Installs a binary of
ffprobe for the current platform and provides a path and version. Supports Linux, Windows 7+, and MacOS 10.9+.
A combination of package.json fields
optionalDependencies,
cpu, and
os lets the installer only download the binary for the current platform. See also Warnings during install.
npm install --save @ffprobe-installer/ffprobe
const ffprobe = require('@ffprobe-installer/ffprobe');
console.log(ffprobe.path, ffprobe.version);
const ffprobePath = require('@ffprobe-installer/ffprobe').path;
const spawn = require('child_process').spawn;
const ffprobe = spawn(ffprobePath, args);
ffprobe.on('exit', onExit);
const ffprobePath = require('@ffprobe-installer/ffprobe').path;
const ffmpeg = require('fluent-ffmpeg');
ffmpeg.setFfprobePath(ffprobePath);
To automatically choose the binary to install, optionalDependencies are used. This currently outputs warnings in the console, an issue for that is tracked by the npm team here.
If you get permissions issues, try adding a .npmrc file with the following:
unsafe-perm=true
See node-ffmpeg-installer/issues/21
It's a known issue that Asar breaks native paths. As a workaround, if you use Asar, you can do something like this:
const ffprobePath = require('@ffprobe-installer/ffprobe').path.replace(
'app.asar',
'app.asar.unpacked'
);
Downloaded from the sources listed at ffmpeg.org:
For version updates, submit issue or pull request.
In every updated
platforms/* directory:
npm run upload
