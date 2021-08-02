ffmpeg.wasm is a pure Webassembly / Javascript port of FFmpeg. It enables video & audio record, convert and stream right inside browsers.

AVI to MP4 Demo

Try it: https://ffmpegwasm.netlify.app

Installation

Node

$ npm install /ffmpeg /core

As we are using the latest experimental features, you need to add few flags to run in Node.js

$ node

Browser

Or, using a script tag in the browser (only works in some browsers, see list below):

SharedArrayBuffer is only available to pages that are cross-origin isolated. So you need to host your own server with Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy: require-corp and Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy: same-origin headers to use ffmpeg.wasm.

< script src = "static/js/ffmpeg.min.js" > </ script > < script > const { createFFmpeg } = FFmpeg; ... </ script >

Only browsers with SharedArrayBuffer support can use ffmpeg.wasm, you can check HERE for the complete list.

Usage

ffmpeg.wasm provides simple to use APIs, to transcode a video you only need few lines of code:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const { createFFmpeg, fetchFile } = require ( '@ffmpeg/ffmpeg' ); const ffmpeg = createFFmpeg({ log : true }); ( async ( ) => { await ffmpeg.load(); ffmpeg.FS( 'writeFile' , 'test.avi' , await fetchFile( './test.avi' )); await ffmpeg.run( '-i' , 'test.avi' , 'test.mp4' ); await fs.promises.writeFile( './test.mp4' , ffmpeg.FS( 'readFile' , 'test.mp4' )); process.exit( 0 ); })();

Use other version of ffmpeg.wasm-core / @ffmpeg/core

For each version of ffmpeg.wasm, there is a default version of @ffmpeg/core (you can find it in devDependencies section of package.json), but sometimes you may need to use newer version of @ffmpeg/core to use the latest/experimental features.

Node

Just install the specific version you need:

$ npm install @ffmpeg/core@latest

Or use your own version with customized path

const ffmpeg = createFFmpeg({ corePath : '../../../src/ffmpeg-core.js' , });

Browser

const ffmpeg = createFFmpeg({ corePath : 'static/js/ffmpeg-core.js' , });

For the list available versions and their changelog, please check: https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm-core/releases

Multi-threading need to be configured per external libraries, only following libraries supports it now:

x264

Run it multi-threading mode by default, no need to pass any arguments.

libvpx / webm

Need to pass -row-mt 1 , but can only use one thread to help, can speed up around 30%

Documentation

FAQ

What is the license of ffmpeg.wasm?

There are two components inside ffmpeg.wasm:

@ffmpeg/core contains WebAssembly code which is transpiled from original FFmpeg C code with minor modifications, but overall it still following the same licenses as FFmpeg and its external libraries (as each external libraries might have its own license).

@ffmpeg/ffmpeg contains kind of a wrapper to handle the complexity of loading core and calling low-level APIs. It is a small code base and under MIT license.

Can I use ffmpeg.wasm in Firefox?

Yes, but only for Firefox 79+ with proper header in both client and server, visit https://ffmpegwasm.netlify.app to try whether your Firefox works.

For more details: https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm/issues/106

What is the maximum size of input file?

2 GB, which is a hard limit in WebAssembly. Might become 4 GB in the future.

How can I build my own ffmpeg.wasm?

In fact, it is ffmpeg.wasm-core most people would like to build.

To build on your own, you can check build.sh inside https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm-core repository.

Also you can check this series of posts to learn more fundamental concepts:

Why it doesn't work in my local environment?

When calling ffmpeg.load() , by default it looks for http://localhost:3000/node_modules/@ffmpeg/core/dist/ to download essential files (ffmpeg-core.js, ffmpeg-core.wasm, ffmpeg-core.worker.js). It is necessary to make sure you have those files served there.

If you have those files serving in other location, you can rewrite the default behavior when calling createFFmpeg() :