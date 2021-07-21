FFmpeg.wasm Core

This is the core part of FFmpeg.wasm where we transpile C/C++ code of FFmpeg to JavaScript/WebAssembly code. It is still very experimental (and slow), but shows the possibilities of using FFmpeg purely in the browser.

If you have any issues for this repository, please put it here: https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm/issues

Setup

git clone https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm-core git submodule update --init --recursive

Build

Use docker (easy way)

Install latest docker and run build-with-docker.sh .

$ bash build- with -docker.sh

Install emsdk (unstable way)

Setup the emsdk from HERE and run build.sh .

bash build.sh

If nothing goes wrong, you can find JavaScript files in wasm/packages/core/dist .

Test

Once the build completes, you can test with following scripts:

cd wasm npm install npm test

Configuration

Base

Library/Tool Name Version Remark Emscripten 2.0.8 FFmpeg 4.3.1

Video

Library/Tool Name Version Remark x264 0.160.x mp4 format x265 3.4 mp4 format, only works with -pix_fmt yuv420p10le and -pix_fmt yuv420p12le libvpx 1.9.0 webm format theora 1.1.1 ogv format aom 1.0.0 mkv format, extremely slow (takes over 120s for 1s video), not recommended to use

Audio

Library/Tool Name Version Remark wavpack 5.3.0 wav/wv format lame 3.100 mp3 format fdk-aac 2.0.1 aac format ogg 1.3.4 required by vorbis vorbis 1.3.6 ogg format opus 1.3.1 opus format

Image

Library/Tool Name Version Remark libwebp 1.1.0 webp format

Others