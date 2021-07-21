openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ffmpeg/core

by ffmpegwasm
0.10.0 (see all)

Mirror of git://source.ffmpeg.org/ffmpeg.git

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1,201

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FFmpeg.wasm Core

Node Version FFmpeg.wasm Core npm (tag) Maintenance Downloads Total Downloads Month

This is the core part of FFmpeg.wasm where we transpile C/C++ code of FFmpeg to JavaScript/WebAssembly code. It is still very experimental (and slow), but shows the possibilities of using FFmpeg purely in the browser.

If you have any issues for this repository, please put it here: https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm/issues

Setup

$ git clone https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm-core
$ git submodule update --init --recursive

Build

  1. Use docker (easy way)

Install latest docker and run build-with-docker.sh.

$ bash build-with-docker.sh
  1. Install emsdk (unstable way)

Setup the emsdk from HERE and run build.sh.

$ bash build.sh

If nothing goes wrong, you can find JavaScript files in wasm/packages/core/dist.

Test

Once the build completes, you can test with following scripts:

$ cd wasm
$ npm install
$ npm test

Configuration

Base

Library/Tool NameVersionRemark
Emscripten2.0.8
FFmpeg4.3.1

Video

Library/Tool NameVersionRemark
x2640.160.xmp4 format
x2653.4mp4 format, only works with -pix_fmt yuv420p10le and -pix_fmt yuv420p12le
libvpx1.9.0webm format
theora1.1.1ogv format
aom1.0.0mkv format, extremely slow (takes over 120s for 1s video), not recommended to use

Audio

Library/Tool NameVersionRemark
wavpack5.3.0wav/wv format
lame3.100mp3 format
fdk-aac2.0.1aac format
ogg1.3.4required by vorbis
vorbis1.3.6ogg format
opus1.3.1opus format

Image

Library/Tool NameVersionRemark
libwebp1.1.0webp format

Others

Library/Tool NameVersionRemark
freetype22.10.4font file support
fribidi1.0.10Arabic and Hebrew alphabets support
harfbuzz2.7.4text shaping engine
libass0.15.0SSA/ASS subtitles rendering library

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial