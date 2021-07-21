This is the core part of FFmpeg.wasm where we transpile C/C++ code of FFmpeg to JavaScript/WebAssembly code. It is still very experimental (and slow), but shows the possibilities of using FFmpeg purely in the browser.
If you have any issues for this repository, please put it here: https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm/issues
$ git clone https://github.com/ffmpegwasm/ffmpeg.wasm-core
$ git submodule update --init --recursive
Install latest docker and run
build-with-docker.sh.
$ bash build-with-docker.sh
Setup the emsdk from HERE and run
build.sh.
$ bash build.sh
If nothing goes wrong, you can find JavaScript files in
wasm/packages/core/dist.
Once the build completes, you can test with following scripts:
$ cd wasm
$ npm install
$ npm test
|Library/Tool Name
|Version
|Remark
|Emscripten
|2.0.8
|FFmpeg
|4.3.1
|Library/Tool Name
|Version
|Remark
|x264
|0.160.x
|mp4 format
|x265
|3.4
|mp4 format, only works with
-pix_fmt yuv420p10le and
-pix_fmt yuv420p12le
|libvpx
|1.9.0
|webm format
|theora
|1.1.1
|ogv format
|aom
|1.0.0
|mkv format, extremely slow (takes over 120s for 1s video), not recommended to use
|Library/Tool Name
|Version
|Remark
|wavpack
|5.3.0
|wav/wv format
|lame
|3.100
|mp3 format
|fdk-aac
|2.0.1
|aac format
|ogg
|1.3.4
|required by vorbis
|vorbis
|1.3.6
|ogg format
|opus
|1.3.1
|opus format
|Library/Tool Name
|Version
|Remark
|libwebp
|1.1.0
|webp format
|Library/Tool Name
|Version
|Remark
|freetype2
|2.10.4
|font file support
|fribidi
|1.0.10
|Arabic and Hebrew alphabets support
|harfbuzz
|2.7.4
|text shaping engine
|libass
|0.15.0
|SSA/ASS subtitles rendering library