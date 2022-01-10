Platform independent binary installer of FFmpeg for node projects. Useful for tools that should "just work" on multiple environments.
Installs a binary of
ffmpeg for the current platform and provides a path and version. Supports Linux, Windows and Mac OS/X.
A combination of package.json fields
optionalDependencies,
cpu, and
os let's the installer only download the binary for the current platform. See also "Warnings during install", below.
npm install --save @ffmpeg-installer/ffmpeg
const ffmpeg = require('@ffmpeg-installer/ffmpeg');
console.log(ffmpeg.path, ffmpeg.version);
const ffmpegPath = require('@ffmpeg-installer/ffmpeg').path;
const spawn = require('child_process').spawn;
const ffmpeg = spawn(ffmpegPath, args);
ffmpeg.on('exit', onExit);
const ffmpegPath = require('@ffmpeg-installer/ffmpeg').path;
const ffmpeg = require('fluent-ffmpeg');
ffmpeg.setFfmpegPath(ffmpegPath);
To automatically choose the binary to install, optionalDependencies are used. This currently outputs warnings in the console, an issue that is tracked by the npm team here.
If you get permissions issues, try adding a .npmrc file with the following:
unsafe-perm=true
See issue #21
It's a known issue that Asar breaks native paths. As a workaround, if you use Asar, you can do something like this:
const ffmpegPath = require('@ffmpeg-installer/ffmpeg').path.replace('app.asar', 'app.asar.unpacked');
If you need to install a version of
ffmpeg that differs than your current platform (e.g. compiling a Linux version to upload to AWS Lambda from MacOS), you can use
npm install @ffmpeg-installer/linux-x64 --force (substituting
linux-x64 with whatever platform you need). Note that if you are compressing your project into a
.zip for Lambda, you will need to exclude the other platforms' builds from your archive.
Downloaded from the sources listed at ffmpeg.org:
For version updates, submit issue or pull request.
In every updated
platforms/* directory:
npm run upload