A simple jQuery tooltip plugin.
dist/
├── tooltip.css (2 KB)
├── tooltip.min.css (2 KB)
├── tooltip.js (9 KB)
└── tooltip.min.js (4 KB)
Three quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/fengyuanchen/tooltip.git.
npm install @fengyuanchen/tooltip.
Include files:
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script><!-- jQuery is required -->
<link href="/path/to/tooltip.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/tooltip.js"></script>
Initialize with
$.fn.tooltip method.
// With option
$('body').tooltip({
autoshow: true,
content: 'Hello, world!'
});
// With method
$('body').tooltip('show', 'Hello, world!');
// Shortcut
$('body').tooltip('Hello, world!');
// Set tooltip options
$().tooltip(options);
// Change the global default options
$.fn.tooltip.setDefaults(options);
Boolean
true
Hide the tooltip automatically when timeout. requires
duration option to be set.
Boolean
true
Show the tooltip automatically when initialize. requires
content option to be set.
String
''
Tooltip content
Boolean
false
Show countdown view. requires
duration option to be set.
Boolean
false
Allow to dismiss the tooltip by click an attached close button before it is closed automatically.
Number
3000
Define the time of the tooltip showing (3 seconds by default).
Boolean
true
Fix the tooltip (Only available for
body element).
Number
10
Offset of the tooltip from its parent.
String
'center top'
'left top',
'center top',
'right top',
'left middle',
'center middle',
'right middle',
'left bottom',
'center bottom',
'right bottom'
Position of the tooltip (horizontal and vertical)
String
'default'
'default',
'primary',
'success',
'info',
'warning',
'danger'
Style of the tooltip
Number
1024
Z-index of the tooltip.
$().tooltip('method', argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN)
String
Show the tooltip with new content.
$().tooltip('show', 'Hello, world!');
$().tooltip('show', 'Hello, world!', 'primary');
$().tooltip('show', 'Hello, world!', {
style: 'primary',
zIndex: 2048
});
Shortcut:
$().tooltip(content, options)
show method
$().tooltip('Hello, world!', 'primary');
Hide the tooltip.
Destroy the tooltip.
This event fires immediately when the
show instance method is called.
This event is fired when the tooltip has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
This event is fired immediately when the hide instance method has been called.
This event is fired when the tooltip has finished being hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the
$.fn.tooltip.noConflict method to revert to it.
<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="tooltip.js"></script>
<script>
$.fn.tooltip.noConflict();
// Code that uses other plugin's "$().tooltip" can follow here.
</script>
As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.
Released under the MIT license.