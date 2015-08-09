A simple jQuery tooltip plugin.

dist/ ├── tooltip .css ( 2 KB) ├── tooltip .min .css ( 2 KB) ├── tooltip .js ( 9 KB) └── tooltip .min .js ( 4 KB)

Getting started

Quick start

Three quick start options are available:

Download the latest release.

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/fengyuanchen/tooltip.git .

. Install with NPM: npm install @fengyuanchen/tooltip .

Installation

Include files:

< script src = "/path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < link href = "/path/to/tooltip.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/tooltip.js" > </ script >

Usage

Initialize with $.fn.tooltip method.

$( 'body' ).tooltip({ autoshow : true , content : 'Hello, world!' }); $( 'body' ).tooltip( 'show' , 'Hello, world!' ); $( 'body' ).tooltip( 'Hello, world!' );

Options

$().tooltip(options); $.fn.tooltip.setDefaults(options);

autohide

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Hide the tooltip automatically when timeout. requires duration option to be set.

autoshow

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show the tooltip automatically when initialize. requires content option to be set.

content

Type: String

Default: ''

Tooltip content

countdown

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show countdown view. requires duration option to be set.

dismissible

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allow to dismiss the tooltip by click an attached close button before it is closed automatically.

duration

Type: Number

Default: 3000

Define the time of the tooltip showing (3 seconds by default).

fixed

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Fix the tooltip (Only available for body element).

offset

Type: Number

Default: 10

Offset of the tooltip from its parent.

position

Type: String

Default: 'center top'

Options: 'left top' , 'center top' , 'right top' , 'left middle' , 'center middle' , 'right middle' , 'left bottom' , 'center bottom' , 'right bottom'

Position of the tooltip (horizontal and vertical)

style

Type: String

Default: 'default'

Options: 'default' , 'primary' , 'success' , 'info' , 'warning' , 'danger'

Style of the tooltip

zIndex

Type: Number

Default: 1024

Z-index of the tooltip.

Methods

$().tooltip( 'method' , argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN)

content (optional): Type: String Tooltip's content

(optional): options (optional): Type: String or Object Tooltip's style or tooltip's options

(optional):

Show the tooltip with new content.

$().tooltip( 'show' , 'Hello, world!' ); $().tooltip( 'show' , 'Hello, world!' , 'primary' ); $().tooltip( 'show' , 'Hello, world!' , { style : 'primary' , zIndex : 2048 });

Shortcut: $().tooltip(content, options)

Only for show method

method The first argument must be a string (not one of the methods)

$().tooltip( 'Hello, world!' , 'primary' );

Hide the tooltip.

Destroy the tooltip.

Events

This event fires immediately when the show instance method is called.

This event is fired when the tooltip has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).

This event is fired immediately when the hide instance method has been called.

This event is fired when the tooltip has finished being hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.fn.tooltip.noConflict method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-plugin.js" > </ script > < script src = "tooltip.js" > </ script > < script > $.fn.tooltip.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser Support

Chrome (latest 2)

Firefox (latest 2)

Internet Explorer 8+

Opera (latest 2)

Safari (latest 2)

As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Released under the MIT license.