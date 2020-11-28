A simple jQuery datepicker plugin.

Table of contents

Features

Supports options

Supports methods

Supports events

Supports inline mode

Supports touch (mobile)

Supports internationalization

Cross-browser support

Main

dist/ ├── datepicker.css ├── datepicker.min.css (compressed) ├── datepicker.js (UMD) ├── datepicker.min.js (UMD, compressed) ├── datepicker.common.js (CommonJS, default) └── datepicker.esm.js (ES Module)

Getting started

Install

npm install @chenfengyuan/datepicker

Include files:

< script src = "/path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < link href = "/path/to/datepicker.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/datepicker.js" > </ script >

Usage

Initialize with $.fn.datepicker method.

< input data-toggle = "datepicker" > < textarea data-toggle = "datepicker" > </ textarea > < div data-toggle = "datepicker" > </ div >

$( '[data-toggle="datepicker"]' ).datepicker();

Options

You may set datepicker options with $().datepicker(options) . If you want to change the global default options, You may use $.fn.datepicker.setDefaults(options) .

autoShow

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show the datepicker automatically when initialized.

autoHide

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Hide the datepicker automatically when picked.

autoPick

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Pick the initial date automatically when initialized.

inline

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable inline mode.

If the element is not an input element, will append the datepicker to the element. If the container option is set, will append the datepicker to the container.

container

Type: Element or String (selector)

or (selector) Default: null

A element for putting the datepicker. If not set, the datepicker will be appended to document.body by default.

Only works when the inline option set to true .

trigger

Type: Element or String (selector)

or (selector) Default: null

A element for triggering the datepicker.

language

Type: String

Default: ''

The ISO language code. If not set, will use the built-in language ( en-US ) by default.

You should define the language first. View the I18n section for more information or check out the i18n folder for available languages.

$().datepicker({ language : 'en-GB' });

format

Type: String

Default: 'mm/dd/yyyy'

Available date placeholders: Year: yyyy , yy Month: mm , m Day: dd , d



The date string format.

$().datepicker({ format : 'yyyy-mm-dd' });

Type: Date or String

or Default: null

The initial date. If not set, will use the current date by default.

$().datepicker({ date : new Date ( 2014 , 1 , 14 ) });

Type: Date or String

or Default: null

The start view date. All the dates before this date will be disabled.

Type: Date or String

or Default: null

The end view date. All the dates after this date will be disabled.

startView

Type: Number

Default: 0

Options: 0 : days 1 : months 2 : years



The start view when initialized.

weekStart

Type: Number

Default: 0

Options: 0 : Sunday 1 : Monday 2 : Tuesday 3 : Wednesday 4 : Thursday 5 : Friday 6 : Saturday



The start day of the week.

yearFirst

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show year before month on the datepicker header

yearSuffix

Type: String

Default: ''

A string suffix to the year number.

$().datepicker({ yearSuffix : '年' });

days

Type: Array

Default: ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday']

Days' name of the week.

daysShort

Type: Array

Default: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']

Shorter days' name.

daysMin

Type: Array

Default: ['Su', 'Mo', 'Tu', 'We', 'Th', 'Fr', 'Sa']

Shortest days' name.

months

Type: Array

Default: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']

Months' name.

monthsShort

Type: Array

Default: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']

Shorter months' name.

itemTag

Type: String

Default: 'li'

A element tag for each item of years, months and days.

mutedClass

Type: String

Default: 'muted'

A class (CSS) for muted item.

pickedClass

Type: String

Default: 'picked'

A class (CSS) for picked item.

disabledClass

Type: String

Default: 'disabled'

A class (CSS) for disabled item.

highlightedClass

Type: String

Default: 'highlighted'

A class (CSS) for highlight date item.

template

Type: String

Default:

< div class = "datepicker-container" > < div class = "datepicker-panel" data-view = "years picker" > < ul > < li data-view = "years prev" > ‹ </ li > < li data-view = "years current" > </ li > < li data-view = "years next" > › </ li > </ ul > < ul data-view = "years" > </ ul > </ div > < div class = "datepicker-panel" data-view = "months picker" > < ul > < li data-view = "year prev" > ‹ </ li > < li data-view = "year current" > </ li > < li data-view = "year next" > › </ li > </ ul > < ul data-view = "months" > </ ul > </ div > < div class = "datepicker-panel" data-view = "days picker" > < ul > < li data-view = "month prev" > ‹ </ li > < li data-view = "month current" > </ li > < li data-view = "month next" > › </ li > </ ul > < ul data-view = "week" > </ ul > < ul data-view = "days" > </ ul > </ div > </ div >

The template of the datepicker.

Note: All the data-view attributes must be set when you customize it.

offset

Type: Number

Default: 10

The offset top or bottom of the datepicker from the element.

zIndex

Type: Number

Default: 1

The CSS z-index style for the datepicker.

filter

Type: Function

Default: null

Syntax: filter(date, view) date : the date for checking. view : the the current view, one of day , month or year .



Filter each date item. If return a false value, the related date will be disabled.

var now = Date .now(); $().datepicker({ filter : function ( date, view ) { if (date.getDay() === 0 && view === 'day' ) { return false ; } } });

show

Type: Function

Default: null

A shortcut of the "show.datepicker" event.

hide

Type: Function

Default: null

A shortcut of the "hide.datepicker" event.

pick

Type: Function

Default: null

A shortcut of the "pick.datepicker" event.

Methods

Common usage:

$().datepicker( 'method' , argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);

Show the datepicker.

Hide the datepicker.

Update the datepicker with the value or text of the current element.

Pick the current date to the element.

Reset the datepicker.

month (optional): Type: Number Default: the month of the current date

short (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Get the shorter month name

(return value): Type: String



Get the month name with given argument or the current date.

$().datepicker( 'getMonthName' ); $().datepicker( 'getMonthName' , true ); $().datepicker( 'getMonthName' , 11 ); $().datepicker( 'getMonthName' , 11 , true );

day (optional): Type: Number Default: the day of the current date

short (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Get the shorter day name

min (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Get the shortest day name

(return value): Type: String



Get the day name with given argument or the current date.

$().datepicker( 'getDayName' ); $().datepicker( 'getDayName' , true ); $().datepicker( 'getDayName' , true , true ); $().datepicker( 'getDayName' , 6 ); $().datepicker( 'getDayName' , 6 , true ); $().datepicker( 'getDayName' , 6 , true , true );

formatted (optional): Type: Boolean Default: false Get a formatted date string

(return value): Type: Date or String



Get the current date.

$().datepicker( 'getDate' ); $().datepicker( 'getDate' , true );

date : Type: Date or String

:

Set the current date with a new date.

$().datepicker( 'setDate' , new Date ( 2014 , 1 , 14 )); $().datepicker( 'setDate' , '02/14/2014' );

date : Type: Date or String or null

:

Set the start view date with a new date.

date : Type: Date or String or null

:

Set the end view date with a new date.

date : Type: String

:

Parse a date string with the set date format.

$().datepicker( 'parseDate' , '02/14/2014' );

date : Type: Date

:

Format a date object to a string with the set date format.

$().datepicker( 'formatDate' , new Date ( 2014 , 1 , 14 ));

Destroy the datepicker and remove the instance from the target element.

Events

This event fires when starts to show the datepicker.

This event fires when starts to hide the datepicker.

event.date : Type: Date The current date

event.view : Type: String Default: '' Options: 'year' , 'month' , 'day' The current visible view



This event fires when start to pick a year, month or day.

$().on( 'pick.datepicker' , function ( e ) { if (e.date < new Date ()) { e.preventDefault(); } });

I18n

$.fn.datepicker.languages[ 'zh-CN' ] = { format : 'yyyy年mm月dd日' , days : [ '星期日' , '星期一' , '星期二' , '星期三' , '星期四' , '星期五' , '星期六' ], daysShort : [ '周日' , '周一' , '周二' , '周三' , '周四' , '周五' , '周六' ], daysMin : [ '日' , '一' , '二' , '三' , '四' , '五' , '六' ], months : [ '一月' , '二月' , '三月' , '四月' , '五月' , '六月' , '七月' , '八月' , '九月' , '十月' , '十一月' , '十二月' ], monthsShort : [ '1月' , '2月' , '3月' , '4月' , '5月' , '6月' , '7月' , '8月' , '9月' , '10月' , '11月' , '12月' ], weekStart : 1 , startView : 0 , yearFirst : true , yearSuffix : '年' };

< script src = "/path/to/datepicker.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/datepicker.zh-CN.js" > </ script > < script > $().datepicker({ language : 'zh-CN' }); </ script >

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.fn.datepicker.noConflict method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-plugin.js" > </ script > < script src = "datepicker.js" > </ script > < script > $.fn.datepicker.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

Chrome (latest)

Firefox (latest)

Safari (latest)

Opera (latest)

Edge (latest)

Internet Explorer 9+

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

