A simple jQuery datepicker plugin.
dist/
├── datepicker.css
├── datepicker.min.css (compressed)
├── datepicker.js (UMD)
├── datepicker.min.js (UMD, compressed)
├── datepicker.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── datepicker.esm.js (ES Module)
npm install @chenfengyuan/datepicker
Include files:
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script><!-- jQuery is required -->
<link href="/path/to/datepicker.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/datepicker.js"></script>
Initialize with
$.fn.datepicker method.
<input data-toggle="datepicker">
<textarea data-toggle="datepicker"></textarea>
<div data-toggle="datepicker"></div>
$('[data-toggle="datepicker"]').datepicker();
You may set datepicker options with
$().datepicker(options).
If you want to change the global default options, You may use
$.fn.datepicker.setDefaults(options).
Boolean
false
Show the datepicker automatically when initialized.
Boolean
false
Hide the datepicker automatically when picked.
Boolean
false
Pick the initial date automatically when initialized.
Boolean
false
Enable inline mode.
If the element is not an input element, will append the datepicker to the element.
If the
container option is set, will append the datepicker to the container.
Element or
String(selector)
null
A element for putting the datepicker. If not set, the datepicker will be appended to
document.body by default.
Only works when the
inlineoption set to
true.
Element or
String(selector)
null
A element for triggering the datepicker.
String
''
The ISO language code. If not set, will use the built-in language (
en-US) by default.
You should define the language first. View the I18n section for more information or check out the
i18nfolder for available languages.
$().datepicker({
language: 'en-GB'
});
String
'mm/dd/yyyy'
yyyy,
yy
mm,
m
dd,
d
The date string format.
$().datepicker({
format: 'yyyy-mm-dd'
});
Date or
String
null
The initial date. If not set, will use the current date by default.
$().datepicker({
date: new Date(2014, 1, 14) // Or '02/14/2014'
});
Date or
String
null
The start view date. All the dates before this date will be disabled.
Date or
String
null
The end view date. All the dates after this date will be disabled.
Number
0
0: days
1: months
2: years
The start view when initialized.
Number
0
0: Sunday
1: Monday
2: Tuesday
3: Wednesday
4: Thursday
5: Friday
6: Saturday
The start day of the week.
Boolean
false
Show year before month on the datepicker header
String
''
A string suffix to the year number.
$().datepicker({
yearSuffix: '年'
});
Array
['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday']
Days' name of the week.
Array
['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
Shorter days' name.
Array
['Su', 'Mo', 'Tu', 'We', 'Th', 'Fr', 'Sa']
Shortest days' name.
Array
['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']
Months' name.
Array
['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']
Shorter months' name.
String
'li'
A element tag for each item of years, months and days.
String
'muted'
A class (CSS) for muted item.
String
'picked'
A class (CSS) for picked item.
String
'disabled'
A class (CSS) for disabled item.
String
'highlighted'
A class (CSS) for highlight date item.
String
<div class="datepicker-container">
<div class="datepicker-panel" data-view="years picker">
<ul>
<li data-view="years prev">‹</li>
<li data-view="years current"></li>
<li data-view="years next">›</li>
</ul>
<ul data-view="years"></ul>
</div>
<div class="datepicker-panel" data-view="months picker">
<ul>
<li data-view="year prev">‹</li>
<li data-view="year current"></li>
<li data-view="year next">›</li>
</ul>
<ul data-view="months"></ul>
</div>
<div class="datepicker-panel" data-view="days picker">
<ul>
<li data-view="month prev">‹</li>
<li data-view="month current"></li>
<li data-view="month next">›</li>
</ul>
<ul data-view="week"></ul>
<ul data-view="days"></ul>
</div>
</div>
The template of the datepicker.
Note: All the
data-view attributes must be set when you customize it.
Number
10
The offset top or bottom of the datepicker from the element.
Number
1
The CSS
z-index style for the datepicker.
Function
null
filter(date, view)
date: the date for checking.
view: the the current view, one of
day,
month or
year.
Filter each date item. If return a
false value, the related date will be disabled.
var now = Date.now();
$().datepicker({
filter: function(date, view) {
if (date.getDay() === 0 && view === 'day') {
return false; // Disable all Sundays, but still leave months/years, whose first day is a Sunday, enabled.
}
}
});
Function
null
A shortcut of the "show.datepicker" event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the "hide.datepicker" event.
Function
null
A shortcut of the "pick.datepicker" event.
Common usage:
$().datepicker('method', argument1, , argument2, ..., argumentN);
Show the datepicker.
Hide the datepicker.
Update the datepicker with the value or text of the current element.
Pick the current date to the element.
Reset the datepicker.
month (optional):
Number
short (optional):
Boolean
false
(return value):
String
Get the month name with given argument or the current date.
$().datepicker('getMonthName'); // 'January'
$().datepicker('getMonthName', true); // 'Jan'
$().datepicker('getMonthName', 11); // 'December'
$().datepicker('getMonthName', 11, true); // 'Dec'
day (optional):
Number
short (optional):
Boolean
false
min (optional):
Boolean
false
(return value):
String
Get the day name with given argument or the current date.
$().datepicker('getDayName'); // 'Sunday'
$().datepicker('getDayName', true); // 'Sun'
$().datepicker('getDayName', true, true); // 'Su'
$().datepicker('getDayName', 6); // 'Saturday'
$().datepicker('getDayName', 6, true); // 'Sat'
$().datepicker('getDayName', 6, true, true); // 'Sa'
formatted (optional):
Boolean
false
(return value):
Date or
String
Get the current date.
$().datepicker('getDate'); // date object
$().datepicker('getDate', true); // '02/14/2014'
Date or
String
Set the current date with a new date.
$().datepicker('setDate', new Date(2014, 1, 14));
$().datepicker('setDate', '02/14/2014');
Date or
String or
null
Set the start view date with a new date.
Date or
String or
null
Set the end view date with a new date.
String
Parse a date string with the set date format.
$().datepicker('parseDate', '02/14/2014'); // date object
Date
Format a date object to a string with the set date format.
$().datepicker('formatDate', new Date(2014, 1, 14)); // '02/14/2014'
Destroy the datepicker and remove the instance from the target element.
This event fires when starts to show the datepicker.
This event fires when starts to hide the datepicker.
event.date:
Date
event.view:
String
''
'year',
'month',
'day'
This event fires when start to pick a year, month or day.
$().on('pick.datepicker', function (e) {
if (e.date < new Date()) {
e.preventDefault(); // Prevent to pick the date
}
});
// datepicker.zh-CN.js
$.fn.datepicker.languages['zh-CN'] = {
format: 'yyyy年mm月dd日',
days: ['星期日', '星期一', '星期二', '星期三', '星期四', '星期五', '星期六'],
daysShort: ['周日', '周一', '周二', '周三', '周四', '周五', '周六'],
daysMin: ['日', '一', '二', '三', '四', '五', '六'],
months: ['一月', '二月', '三月', '四月', '五月', '六月', '七月', '八月', '九月', '十月', '十一月', '十二月'],
monthsShort: ['1月', '2月', '3月', '4月', '5月', '6月', '7月', '8月', '9月', '10月', '11月', '12月'],
weekStart: 1,
startView: 0,
yearFirst: true,
yearSuffix: '年'
};
<script src="/path/to/datepicker.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/datepicker.zh-CN.js"></script>
<script>
$().datepicker({
language: 'zh-CN'
});
</script>
If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the
$.fn.datepicker.noConflict method to revert to it.
<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="datepicker.js"></script>
<script>
$.fn.datepicker.noConflict();
// Code that uses other plugin's "$().datepicker" can follow here.
</script>
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.