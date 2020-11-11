log-viewer is a vue component which can display terminal log in browser with high performance.
yarn add @femessage/log-viewer
<log-viewer :log="log" :loading="isLoading" />
Virtual scrolling use the component：https://github.com/tangbc/vue-virtual-scroll-list
Achieve internal use 'item-mode' so that its performance is better than the 'vfor-mode'.
Use 100,000 lines to test.
The Memory before the component mount: 36.5MB
The Memory after the component mounted: 48MB
Memory Usage: 11.5MB
The Memory before the component mount: 43MB
The Memory after the component mounted: 221MB
Memory Usage: 178MB
Also use 100,000 lines to test.
Render time: 0.63ms
Patch time: 72.18ms
Total time: 72.85ms
Render time: 933.05ms
Patch time: 23.81ms
Total time: 956.86ms
For those who are interested in contributing to this project, such as:
