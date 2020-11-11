log-viewer is a vue component which can display terminal log in browser with high performance.

中文文档

Features

Process some special characters in the log stream

High performance, and process large amounts of data without jamming

Customize loading status

Auto scroll to the bottom

Install

yarn add @femessage/ log -viewer

Usage

< log-viewer :log = "log" :loading = "isLoading" />

Reference

Performance

Virtual scrolling use the component：https://github.com/tangbc/vue-virtual-scroll-list

Achieve internal use 'item-mode' so that its performance is better than the 'vfor-mode'.

Memory Usage

Use 100,000 lines to test.

The Memory before the component mount: 36.5MB

The Memory after the component mounted: 48MB

Memory Usage: 11.5MB



The Memory before the component mount: 43MB

The Memory after the component mounted: 221MB

Memory Usage: 178MB

Render timeline

Also use 100,000 lines to test.

Render time: 0.63ms

Patch time: 72.18ms

Total time: 72.85ms



Render time: 933.05ms

Patch time: 23.81ms

Total time: 956.86ms



Contributing

For those who are interested in contributing to this project, such as:

report a bug

request new feature

fix a bug

implement a new feature

Please refer to our contributing guide.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

