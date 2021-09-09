openbase logo
@femessage/el-form-renderer

by FEMessage
1.23.0 (see all)

🎩A data-driven dynamic and complex form solution

90

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

el-form-renderer

Build Status NPM Download NPM Version NPM License PRs Welcome Automated Release Notes by gren

中文文档

Table of Contents

Introduction

WHAT

el-form-renderer is based on element-ui, but not limited element-ui components. On the basis of completely inheriting the form attribute of element-ui, extension is made. Some non-form components or custom components, such as picture uploading and rich text editor, can also be integrated, thus, users can render a complete form by using a piece of json.

WHY

In our daily development, there are lots page with form, and usually the form structure is similar, the logic is repeated. el-form-renderer does not have complicated logic. It only convert JSON to render form item, save time and energy to write business logic, and reduce duplicate code.

Features

  • Render form with json
  • Support integrate with custom components
  • Support batch update form data with updateForm method
  • Support setOptions method, dynamically change select options
  • Content support inputFormat , outputFormat , trim to process component's input and output values
  • Support v-model

Quick Start

yarn add @femessage/el-form-renderer

<template>
  <el-form-renderer :content="content"></el-form-renderer>
</template>
<script>
  import ElFormRenderer from '@femessage/el-form-renderer'
  export default {
    components: {
      ElFormRenderer,
    },
    data() {
      return {
        content: [],
      }
    },
  }
</script>

Inspiration

thanks to element-patch

Contributing

For those who are interested in contributing to this project, such as:

  • report a bug
  • request new feature
  • fix a bug
  • implement a new feature

Please refer to our contributing guide.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Alvin
Alvin
💻 👀 🐛 📝 🤔		levy
levy
👀 🚇 🤔 🚧		EVILLT
EVILLT
💻 🐛 📝 🤔		Donald Shen
Donald Shen
💻 📖 💡 📝		ColMugX
ColMugX
💻 ⚠️ 📖		OuZuYu
OuZuYu
🐛		Han
Han
💻 📖
yolofit
yolofit
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

