el-form-renderer is based on element-ui, but not limited element-ui components. On the basis of completely inheriting the form attribute of element-ui, extension is made. Some non-form components or custom components, such as picture uploading and rich text editor, can also be integrated, thus, users can render a complete form by using a piece of json.
In our daily development, there are lots page with form, and usually the form structure is similar, the logic is repeated. el-form-renderer does not have complicated logic. It only convert JSON to render form item, save time and energy to write business logic, and reduce duplicate code.
inputFormat ,
outputFormat ,
trim to process component's input and output values
yarn add @femessage/el-form-renderer
<template>
<el-form-renderer :content="content"></el-form-renderer>
</template>
<script>
import ElFormRenderer from '@femessage/el-form-renderer'
export default {
components: {
ElFormRenderer,
},
data() {
return {
content: [],
}
},
}
</script>
thanks to element-patch
For those who are interested in contributing to this project, such as:
Please refer to our contributing guide.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Alvin
💻 👀 🐛 📝 🤔
levy
👀 🚇 🤔 🚧
EVILLT
💻 🐛 📝 🤔
Donald Shen
💻 📖 💡 📝
ColMugX
💻 ⚠️ 📖
OuZuYu
🐛
Han
💻 📖
yolofit
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!