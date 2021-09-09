中文文档

Table of Contents

Introduction

WHAT

el-form-renderer is based on element-ui, but not limited element-ui components. On the basis of completely inheriting the form attribute of element-ui, extension is made. Some non-form components or custom components, such as picture uploading and rich text editor, can also be integrated, thus, users can render a complete form by using a piece of json.

WHY

In our daily development, there are lots page with form, and usually the form structure is similar, the logic is repeated. el-form-renderer does not have complicated logic. It only convert JSON to render form item, save time and energy to write business logic, and reduce duplicate code.

Features

Render form with json

Support integrate with custom components

Support batch update form data with updateForm method

Support setOptions method, dynamically change select options

Content support inputFormat , outputFormat , trim to process component's input and output values

, , to process component's input and output values Support v-model

⬆Back to Top

⬆Back to Top

Quick Start

yarn add @femessage/el-form-renderer

< template > < el-form-renderer :content = "content" > </ el-form-renderer > </ template > < script > import ElFormRenderer from '@femessage/el-form-renderer' export default { components : { ElFormRenderer, }, data() { return { content : [], } }, } </ script >

⬆Back to Top

Inspiration

thanks to element-patch

Contributing

For those who are interested in contributing to this project, such as:

report a bug

request new feature

fix a bug

implement a new feature

Please refer to our contributing guide.

⬆ Back to Top

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

⬆ Back to Top