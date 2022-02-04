Felte: A form library for Svelte, Solid and React

Felte is a simple to use form library for Svelte, Solid and React. No Field or Form components are needed, just plain stores and actions to build your form however you like. You can see it in action in this CodeSandbox demo!

Features

Single action to make your form reactive.

Use HTML5 native elements to create your form. (Only the name attribute is necessary).

attribute is necessary). Provides stores and helper functions to handle more complex use cases.

No assumptions on your validation strategy. Use any validation library you want or write your own strategy.

Handles addition and removal of form controls during runtime.

Official solutions for error reporting using reporter packages.

packages. Well tested. Currently at 99% code coverage and constantly working on improving test quality.

Supports validation with yup, zod, superstruct and vest.

Easily extend its functionality.

Simple usage example

Svelte

< script > import { createForm } from 'felte' const { form } = createForm({ onSubmit : async (values) => { }, }) </ script > < form use:form > < input type = text name = email > < input type = password name = password > < button type = submit > Sign In </ button > </ form >

Solid

import { createForm } from '@felte/solid' ; function Form ( ) { const { form } = createForm({ onSubmit : async (values) => { }, }) return ( <form use:form> <input type="text" name="email" /> <input type="password" name="password" /> <button type="submit">Sign In</button> </form> ); }

React

import { useForm } from '@felte/react' ; function Form ( ) { const { form } = useForm({ onSubmit : async (values) => { }, }) return ( <form ref={form}> <input type="text" name="email" /> <input type="password" name="password" /> <button type="submit">Sign In</button> </form> ); }

Packages

This repository is a mono-repo containing multiple packages located in the packages directory. Maintained using pnpm and Changesets.

Svelte

We provide two packages that are specific to Svelte:

This is the core package that contains all the basic functionality you need to handle your forms in Svelte. Felte optionally allows you to use error reporters (see them as plugins) to prevent you from needing to find a way to display your errors on your form manually. For this we provide already some reporter packages contained in this same repo.

A reporter package that uses a Svelte component to pass the validation messages for you to display. This provides an API that might feel the most familiar to most developers.

Solid

We provide two packages that are specific to Solid:

This is the core package that contains all the basic functionality you need to handle your forms in Solid. Same as felte but specifically made for Solid.

A reporter package that uses a Solid component to pass the validation messages for you to display. This provides an API that might feel the most familiar to most developers.

React

We provide two packages that are specific to React:

This is the main package that contains the basic functionality you need to handle your forms in React. Same as felte but specifically made for React.

A reporter packages that uses a React component to pass the validation messages for you to display. This provides an API that might feel the most familiar to most developers.

Validators

The following packages can be used with any of the framework specific felte wrappers:

A utility package to help you validate your form with Yup.

A utility package to help you validate your form with Zod.

A utility package to help you validate your form with Superstruct.

A utility package to help you validate your form with Vest.

Reporters

The following packages can be used with any of the framework specific felte wrappers:

A reporter that uses Tippy.js to display your validation messages without needing any extra work.

A reporter that uses the browser's constraint validation API to display your validation messages.

A reporter that displays the error messages in the DOM, either as a single element or a list of elements.

Contributing

If you want to contribute to this project you may check CONTRIBUTING.md for general guidelines on how to do so.

License

MIT

Browser support