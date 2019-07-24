openbase logo
nug

@felixrieseberg/nugget

by Max Ogden
2.1.1 (see all)

minimalist wget clone written in node. HTTP GET files and downloads them into the current directory

Readme

nugget

Minimalist command line downloader written in node, inspired by wget. HTTP GETs a file and streams it into a file in the current working directory. Specializes at downloading many files in parallel.

NPM dat Travis

installation

npm install nugget -g

usage

Usage: nugget <urls> [options]
  -o, --output     output filename
  -d, --dir        output parent directory
  -c, --continue   resume aborted download
  -f, --force      ignore response codes > 299
  -s, --sockets    concurrent socket limit (default infinity)
  -q, --quiet      disable logging
  --proxy          specify a proxy to use
  --no-strict-ssl  disable strict SSL cehcking

examples

nugget http://foo.com/bar.jpg
# downloads bar.jpg and stores it in the current directory

or

nugget http://foo.com/bar.jpg -O baz.jpg
# saves it as baz.jpg. you can also do lowercase -o

if you get a statusCode of 300 or greater nugget will stop. you can force it to stream the response into a file anyway by doing nugget http://404link.com/file.html -f or --force works too

you can also download multiple files, just pass multiple urls:

download multiple

options

The following options are recognized by nugget:

  • -o|-O|--out - specify the filename to write to. this only works if you are downloading a single file
  • -d|--dir - save files in a directory other than the current one.
  • -c|--continue - resume downloads if a partially complete target file already exists. If the target file exists and is the same size as the remote file, nothing will be done.
  • -f|--force - force the server response to be saved to the target file, even if it's a non-successful status code.
  • -s|--sockets - default Infinity. specify the number of http sockets to use at once (this controls concurrency)
  • -q|--quiet - disable logging
  • --proxy - specify a proxy to use
  • --no-strict-ssl - disable strict ssl

