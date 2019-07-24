Minimalist command line downloader written in node, inspired by wget. HTTP GETs a file and streams it into a file in the current working directory. Specializes at downloading many files in parallel.
npm install nugget -g
Usage: nugget <urls> [options]
-o, --output output filename
-d, --dir output parent directory
-c, --continue resume aborted download
-f, --force ignore response codes > 299
-s, --sockets concurrent socket limit (default infinity)
-q, --quiet disable logging
--proxy specify a proxy to use
--no-strict-ssl disable strict SSL cehcking
nugget http://foo.com/bar.jpg
# downloads bar.jpg and stores it in the current directory
or
nugget http://foo.com/bar.jpg -O baz.jpg
# saves it as baz.jpg. you can also do lowercase -o
if you get a statusCode of 300 or greater nugget will stop. you can force it to stream the response into a file anyway by doing
nugget http://404link.com/file.html -f or
--force works too
you can also download multiple files, just pass multiple urls:
The following options are recognized by nugget:
-o|-O|--out - specify the filename to write to. this only works if you are downloading a single file
-d|--dir - save files in a directory other than the current one.
-c|--continue - resume downloads if a partially complete target file already exists. If the target file exists and is the same size as the remote file, nothing will be done.
-f|--force - force the server response to be saved to the target file, even if it's a non-successful status code.
-s|--sockets - default Infinity. specify the number of http sockets to use at once (this controls concurrency)
-q|--quiet - disable logging
--proxy - specify a proxy to use
--no-strict-ssl - disable strict ssl