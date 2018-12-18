@felixrieseberg/electron-prebuilt-compile

electron-prebuilt-compile is a drop-in replacement for electron-prebuilt that natively understands ES6 + React + LESS + some other languages, powered by electron-compile.

Installation

Download and install the latest build of electron for your OS and add it to your projects package.json as a devDependency :

npm install electron-prebuilt-compile --save-dev

Now you can just run electron to run electron:

electron

Electron will now understand ES6/ES7 and React components out-of-the-box, even in inline HTML: