@felixrieseberg/electron-prebuilt-compile

electron-prebuilt-compile is a drop-in replacement for electron-prebuilt that natively understands ES6 + React + LESS + some other languages, powered by electron-compile.
Download and install the latest build of electron for your OS and add it to your projects
package.json as a
devDependency:
npm install electron-prebuilt-compile --save-dev
Now you can just run
electron to run electron:
electron
Electron will now understand ES6/ES7 and React components out-of-the-box, even in inline HTML:
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/less" href="main.less" />
</head>
<body id="host">
<script type="application/javascript">
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TodoApp from './components/TodoApp';
ReactDOM.render(React.createComponent(TodoApp), document.getElementById('host'));
</script>
</body>
</html>