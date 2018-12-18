openbase logo
@felixrieseberg/electron-prebuilt-compile

by electron-userland
9.4.4 (see all)

electron-prebuilt with Babel and React built-in

Documentation
Downloads/wk

0

0

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

electron-prebuilt-compile

electron-prebuilt-compile is a drop-in replacement for electron-prebuilt that natively understands ES6 + React + LESS + some other languages, powered by electron-compile.

Installation

Download and install the latest build of electron for your OS and add it to your projects package.json as a devDependency:

npm install electron-prebuilt-compile --save-dev

Now you can just run electron to run electron:

electron

Electron will now understand ES6/ES7 and React components out-of-the-box, even in inline HTML:

<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/less" href="main.less" />
</head>

<body id="host">
  <script type="application/javascript">
  import React from 'react';
  import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
  import TodoApp from './components/TodoApp';
  
  ReactDOM.render(React.createComponent(TodoApp), document.getElementById('host'));
  </script>
</body>
</html>

