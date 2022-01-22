English | 简体中文

Feflow

🚀 A tool aims to improve front-end engineer workflow and standard, powered by TypeScript.

Introduction

Feflow is an engineering solution of Tencent's open source front-end field, which is committed to improving development efficiency and specification.

Getting Started

Let's start by installing Feflow with npm.

npm install @ feflow / cli -g

There are three kinds of commands in Feflow

Native Commands fef config fef help fef info fef install fef uninstall fef list



You can write a Feflow devkit or plugin to extends commands.

More detail document can be found:

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the GitHub Releases page.

License

MIT