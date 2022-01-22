openbase logo
@feflow/packager

by Tencent
0.3.0

🚀 A command line tool aims to improve front-end engineer workflow and standard, powered by TypeScript.

Downloads/wk

13

13

1.1K

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

English | 简体中文

Feflow

🚀 A tool aims to improve front-end engineer workflow and standard, powered by TypeScript.


npm Build Status deps Install Size Downloads lerna GitHub contributors Issue resolution PR's welcome

Introduction

Feflow is an engineering solution of Tencent's open source front-end field, which is committed to improving development efficiency and specification.

Getting Started

Let's start by installing Feflow with npm.

npm install @feflow/cli -g

There are three kinds of commands in Feflow

  • Native Commands
    • fef config
    • fef help
    • fef info
    • fef install
    • fef uninstall
    • fef list

You can write a Feflow devkit or plugin to extends commands.

More detail document can be found:

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the GitHub Releases page.

License

MIT

