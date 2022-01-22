English | 简体中文
🚀 A tool aims to improve front-end engineer workflow and standard, powered by TypeScript.
Feflow is an engineering solution of Tencent's open source front-end field, which is committed to improving development efficiency and specification.
Let's start by installing Feflow with npm.
npm install @feflow/cli -g
There are three kinds of commands in Feflow
fef config
fef help
fef info
fef install
fef uninstall
fef list
You can write a Feflow devkit or plugin to extends commands.
More detail document can be found:
This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the GitHub Releases page.