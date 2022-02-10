Feature Hub

The Feature Hub is an opinionated JavaScript implementation of the micro frontends approach to creating scalable web applications with multiple teams and different technologies.

Documentation

For more information, please refer to the documentation.

Contributing

The main purpose of this monorepo is to further develop the Feature Hub. It is developed in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements.

To get started, install the dependencies and run the tests:

yarn && yarn test

Code of Conduct

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Development Scripts

yarn watch:test — Watches all tests. yarn watch:test:unit — Watches only unit tests. yarn watch:test:integration — Watches only integration tests.

— Watches all tests. yarn watch:compile — Watches all sources.

— Watches all sources. yarn watch:demo <demo-name> — Watches the given demo.

— Watches the given demo. yarn watch:website — Watches the website.

— Watches the website. yarn test — Executes all tests.

— Executes all tests. yarn compile — Compiles all sources.

— Compiles all sources. yarn lint — Lints all sources.

— Lints all sources. yarn verify — Verifies non-functional requirements (used on CI).

— Verifies non-functional requirements (used on CI). yarn format — Formats all files.

— Formats all files. yarn sort-package-jsons — Sorts all package.json files.

Publishing a New Release

Instead of letting the CI automatically publish on every master merge, the Feature Hub package releases are triggered manually. To create a new semantic npm release for all Feature Hub packages, core team members must trigger a custom Travis CI build on the master branch. You should leave the custom config and commit message fields empty.

Copyright (c) 2018-2021 SinnerSchrader Deutschland GmbH. Released under the terms of the MIT License.