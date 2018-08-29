Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
Shared functionality for Feathers API transports like @feathers/socketio and @feathersjs/primus. Only intended to be used internally.
@feathersjs/transport-commons contains internal shared functionality for Feathers real-time providers (currently Socket.io and Primus).
lib/client.js is a base socket service client
lib/index.js returns a configurable function and requires the following options:
done - A Promise that resolves once the real-time protocol server has been set up
emit - The name of the method to emit data to a socket (
'emit' for Socket.io and
'send' for Primus)
socketKey - A string or ES6 Symbol which stores the actual socket connection
getParams - A function that returns the Feathers connection options for a socket
Channels provide channel functionality for bi-directional Feathers service providers. It is e.g. used by the Socket.io and Primus provider to quickly determine what messages to send to connected clients.
const channels = require('@feathersjs/transport-commons/lib/channels');
