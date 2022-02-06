A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

Feathers is a lightweight web-framework for creating real-time applications and REST APIs using JavaScript or TypeScript.

Feathers can interact with any backend technology, supports over a dozen databases and works with any frontend technology like React, VueJS, Angular, React Native, Android or iOS.

Getting started

You can build your first real-time and REST API in just 4 commands:

$ npm install -g @feathersjs/cli $ mkdir my-new-app $ cd my-new-app/ $ feathers generate app $ npm start

To learn more about Feathers visit the website at feathersjs.com or jump right into the Feathers guides.

Documentation

The Feathers docs are loaded with awesome stuff and tell you every thing you need to know about using and configuring Feathers.

License

Copyright (c) 2022 Feathers contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.