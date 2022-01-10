openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@feathersjs/cli

by feathersjs
4.6.2 (see all)

The command line interface for scaffolding Feathers applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Feathers CLI

CI Dependency status

The command line interface for Feathers applications

Installation

npm install -g @feathersjs/cli

Usage

$ mkdir myproject

$ cd myproject

$ feathers help

  Usage: feathers generate [type]


  Options:

    -V, --version  output the version number
    -h, --help     output usage information


  Commands:

    generate|g [type]  Run a generator. Type can be
        • app - Create a new Feathers application in the current folder
        • authentication - Set up authentication for the current application
        • connection - Initialize a new database connection
        • hook - Create a new hook
        • middleware - Create an Express middleware
        • service - Generate a new service
        • plugin - Create a new Feathers plugin

    upgrade|u          Try to automatically upgrade to the latest Feathers version
    *

$ feathers generate app

$ npm start

About

Feathers CLI's generators are provided by generator-feathers and generator-feathers-plugin.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial