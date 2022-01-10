Feathers CLI

The command line interface for Feathers applications

Installation

npm install -g @feathersjs/cli

Usage

$ mkdir myproject $ cd myproject $ feathers help Usage : feathers generate [ type ] Options : - V , --version output the version number -h, --help output usage information Commands : generate|g [ type ] Run a generator. Type can be • app - Create a new Feathers application in the current folder • authentication - Set up authentication for the current application • connection - Initialize a new database connection • hook - Create a new hook • middleware - Create an Express middleware • service - Generate a new service • plugin - Create a new Feathers plugin upgrade|u Try to automatically upgrade to the latest Feathers version * $ feathers generate app $ npm start

About

Feathers CLI's generators are provided by generator-feathers and generator-feathers-plugin.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.