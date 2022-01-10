The command line interface for Feathers applications
npm install -g @feathersjs/cli
$ mkdir myproject
$ cd myproject
$ feathers help
Usage: feathers generate [type]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
generate|g [type] Run a generator. Type can be
• app - Create a new Feathers application in the current folder
• authentication - Set up authentication for the current application
• connection - Initialize a new database connection
• hook - Create a new hook
• middleware - Create an Express middleware
• service - Generate a new service
• plugin - Create a new Feathers plugin
upgrade|u Try to automatically upgrade to the latest Feathers version
*
$ feathers generate app
$ npm start
Feathers CLI's generators are provided by generator-feathers and generator-feathers-plugin.
Copyright (c) 2017
Licensed under the MIT license.