openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@feathersjs/authentication-oauth

by feathersjs
4.5.11 (see all)

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.5K

GitHub Stars

13.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

193

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Feathers logo

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

CI Maintainability Test Coverage Download Status

Discord Telegram Status

Feathers is a lightweight web-framework for creating real-time applications and REST APIs using JavaScript or TypeScript.

Feathers can interact with any backend technology, supports over a dozen databases and works with any frontend technology like React, VueJS, Angular, React Native, Android or iOS.

Getting started

You can build your first real-time and REST API in just 4 commands:

$ npm install -g @feathersjs/cli
$ mkdir my-new-app
$ cd my-new-app/
$ feathers generate app
$ npm start

To learn more about Feathers visit the website at feathersjs.com or jump right into the Feathers guides.

Documentation

The Feathers docs are loaded with awesome stuff and tell you every thing you need to know about using and configuring Feathers.

License

Copyright (c) 2022 Feathers contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial