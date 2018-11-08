Ajax module in Vanilla JS
You can use this module with AMD, CommonJS or just like a method of
window object!
You can install via bower (but you should avoid that):
bower install ajax
Just download
dist/ajax.min.js file, and add
dist/ajax.min.js on your HTML file:
<script src="js/ajax.min.js"></script>
npm i --save @fdaciuk/ajax
You may use a CDN to get the latest version.
CDNJS:
https://cdnjs.com/libraries/fdaciuk-ajax
GitHub:
Or you may just add the following line to your HTML file:
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/fdaciuk/ajax/v3.0.4/dist/ajax.min.js"></script>
define(['ajax'], function (ajax) {
ajax().get(...)
...
})
var ajax = require('@fdaciuk/ajax')
ajax().post(...)
...
import ajax from '@fdaciuk/ajax'
ajax().put(...)
window object
window.ajax().get(...)
or just
ajax().get(...)
ajax([options])
Optional object with request options. See all accepted options below.
HTTP Methods
You may pass any HTTP method as you want, using
method property:
var request = ajax({
method: 'options',
url: '/api/users',
data: {
user: 'john'
}
})
request.then(function (response) {...})
For using this kind of request, you must pass
url property.
The property
data is optional, but may used to pass any data via
body on request.
headers
An object when
key is a header name, and
value is a header value.
ajax({
headers: {
'content-type': 'application/json',
'x-access-token': '123@abc'
}
})
If
content-type is not passed,
application/x-www-form-urlencoded will be used when you pass
data as a query string.
Passing
data as
object,
application/json will be automatically used (since v3.0.0).
Note about uploads:
If you need to upload some file, with
FormData, use
content-type: null.
baseUrl
You can pass a
baseUrl param to improve calls. Example:
const request = ajax({ baseUrl: 'http://example.com/api/v2' })
request.get('/users') // get `http://example.com/api/v2/users` url
You may use any of this methods, instead the above approach:
get(url, [data])
Get data as a JSON object.
ajax().get('/api/users')
You can pass
data on
get method, that will be added on URL as query string:
ajax().get('/api/users', { id: 1 })
It will request on
/api/users?id=1.
post(url, [data])
Save a new register or update part of this one.
// Without headers
ajax().post('/api/users', { slug: 'john' })
// With headers
var request = ajax({
headers: {
'x-access-token': '123@abc'
}
})
request.post('/login', { username: 'user', password: 'b4d45$' })
data might be a complex object, like:
ajax().post('/api/new-post', {
slug: 'my-new-post',
meta: {
categories: ['js', 'react'],
tags: ['code']
}
})
put(url, [data])
Update an entire register.
ajax().put('/api/users', { slug: 'john', age: 37 })
delete(url, [data])
Delete a register.
ajax().delete('/api/users', { id: 1 })
Disclaimer: these return methods are not from real Promises, and they will just being called once. If you want to work with real Promises, you should make your own abstraction.
then(response, xhrObject)
Promise that returns if the request was successful.
ajax().get('/api/users').then(function (response, xhr) {
// Do something
})
catch(responseError, xhrObject)
Promise that returns if the request has an error.
ajax().post('/api/users', { slug: 'john' }).catch(function (response, xhr) {
// Do something
})
always(response, xhrObject)
That promise always returns, independent if the status is
doneor
error.
ajax().post('/api/users', { slug: 'john' }).always(function (response, xhr) {
// Do something
})
If a request is very slow, you can abort it using
abort() method:
const getLazyUser = ajax().get('/api/users/lazy')
const timer = setTimeout(function () {
getLazyUser.abort()
}, 3000)
getLazyUser.then(function (response) {
clearTimeout(timer)
console.log(response)
})
In the above example, if request is slowest than 3 seconds, it will be aborted.
You may see the deprecated methods here
Check CONTRIBUTING.md
https://github.com/reportz/ajax
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|9+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|3.2+ ✔
MIT © Fernando Daciuk