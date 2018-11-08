Ajax

Ajax module in Vanilla JS

You can use this module with AMD, CommonJS or just like a method of window object!

Installation

Bower

You can install via bower (but you should avoid that):

bower install ajax

Manual installation

Just download dist/ajax.min.js file, and add dist/ajax.min.js on your HTML file:

< script src = "js/ajax.min.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm i --save @fdaciuk/ajax

CDN

You may use a CDN to get the latest version.

CDNJS:

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/fdaciuk-ajax

GitHub:

Or you may just add the following line to your HTML file:

< script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/fdaciuk/ajax/v3.0.4/dist/ajax.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

AMD

define([ 'ajax' ], function ( ajax ) { ajax().get(...) ... })

CommonJS

var ajax = require ( '@fdaciuk/ajax' ) ajax().post(...) ...

ES6 / ES2015 module

import ajax from '@fdaciuk/ajax' ajax().put(...)

Method of window object

window .ajax().get(...)

or just

ajax().get(...)

Signature

ajax([options])

Options

Optional object with request options. See all accepted options below.

HTTP Methods

You may pass any HTTP method as you want, using method property:

var request = ajax({ method : 'options' , url : '/api/users' , data : { user : 'john' } }) request.then( function ( response ) {...})

For using this kind of request, you must pass url property.

The property data is optional, but may used to pass any data via body on request.

headers

An object when key is a header name, and value is a header value.

ajax({ headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , 'x-access-token' : '123@abc' } })

If content-type is not passed, application/x-www-form-urlencoded will be used when you pass data as a query string.

Passing data as object , application/json will be automatically used (since v3.0.0).

Note about uploads:

If you need to upload some file, with FormData , use content-type: null .

baseUrl

You can pass a baseUrl param to improve calls. Example:

const request = ajax({ baseUrl : 'http://example.com/api/v2' }) request.get( '/users' )

Methods

You may use any of this methods, instead the above approach:

Get data as a JSON object.

ajax().get( '/api/users' )

You can pass data on get method, that will be added on URL as query string:

ajax().get( '/api/users' , { id : 1 })

It will request on /api/users?id=1 .

Save a new register or update part of this one.

ajax().post( '/api/users' , { slug : 'john' }) var request = ajax({ headers : { 'x-access-token' : '123@abc' } }) request.post( '/login' , { username : 'user' , password : 'b4d45$' })

data might be a complex object, like:

ajax().post( '/api/new-post' , { slug : 'my-new-post' , meta : { categories : [ 'js' , 'react' ], tags : [ 'code' ] } })

Update an entire register.

ajax().put( '/api/users' , { slug : 'john' , age : 37 })

Delete a register.

ajax().delete( '/api/users' , { id : 1 })

Return methods

Disclaimer: these return methods are not from real Promises, and they will just being called once. If you want to work with real Promises, you should make your own abstraction.

Promise that returns if the request was successful.

ajax().get( '/api/users' ).then( function ( response, xhr ) { })

Promise that returns if the request has an error.

ajax().post( '/api/users' , { slug : 'john' }).catch( function ( response, xhr ) { })

That promise always returns, independent if the status is done or error .

ajax().post( '/api/users' , { slug : 'john' }).always( function ( response, xhr ) { })

Abort request

If a request is very slow, you can abort it using abort() method:

const getLazyUser = ajax().get( '/api/users/lazy' ) const timer = setTimeout( function ( ) { getLazyUser.abort() }, 3000 ) getLazyUser.then( function ( response ) { clearTimeout(timer) console .log(response) })

In the above example, if request is slowest than 3 seconds, it will be aborted.

Deprecated methods

Contributing

Code coverage and Statistics

Browser compatibility

License

MIT © Fernando Daciuk