Set of mostly used Google Maps components for Vue.js.
We heavily use Google Maps in our projects, so I wanted to have a well maintained Google Maps library.
Checkout vue-map.netlify.app for a detailed documentation or codesandbox for an example
You can install it using npm
npm install -S @fawmi/vue-google-maps
You need an API Key. Learn how to get an Api key .
In your
main.js
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueGoogleMaps from '@fawmi/vue-google-maps'
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueGoogleMaps, {
load: {
key: 'YOUR_API_KEY_COMES_HERE',
},
}).mount('#app')
<template>
<GMapMap
:center="{lat: 51.093048, lng: 6.842120}"
:zoom="7"
map-type-id="terrain"
style="width: 100vw; height: 900px"
>
</GMapMap>
</template>
<script >
export default {
name: 'App',
data() {
return {
center: {lat: 51.093048, lng: 6.842120},
}
}
}
</script>
If you need to add markers to the
Map, add
GMapMarker as child of
GMapMap component.
<template>
<GMapMap
:center="center"
:zoom="7"
map-type-id="terrain"
style="width: 500px; height: 300px"
>
<GMapMarker
:key="marker.id"
v-for="marker in markers"
:position="marker.position"
/>
</GMapMap>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
data() {
return {
center: {lat: 51.093048, lng: 6.842120},
markers: [
{
id: 'dfsldjl3r',
position: {
lat: 51.093048, lng: 6.842120
},
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
If you have too many markers, it is helpful to cluster markers. You can easily cluster markers by wrapping your markers with
GMapCluster component.
<template>
<GMapMap
:center="center"
:zoom="7"
map-type-id="terrain"
style="width: 500px; height: 300px"
>
<GMapCluster>
<GMapMarker
:key="index"
v-for="(m, index) in markers"
:position="m.position"
:clickable="true"
:draggable="true"
@click="center=m.position"
/>
</GMapCluster>
</GMapMap>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
data() {
return {
center: {lat: 51.093048, lng: 6.842120},
markers: [
{
position: {
lat: 51.093048, lng: 6.842120
},
}
, // Along list of clusters
]
}
}
}
</script>
If you need to add heatmap layer to the Map, add visualization library in load config and add GMapHeatmap as child of GMapMap component.
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueGoogleMaps from '@fawmi/vue-google-maps'
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueGoogleMaps, {
load: {
key: 'YOUR_API_KEY_COMES_HERE',
libraries: "visualization"
},
}).mount('#app')
<template>
<GMapMap
ref="myMapRef"
:center="center"
:zoom="zoom"
style="width: 100%; height: 600px"
>
<GMapHeatmap :data="heatData"></GMapHeatmap>
</GMapMap>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
setup() {
const center = {lat: 52.2985593, lng: 104.2455337}
const zoom = 12
const myMapRef = ref();
const heatData = ref([])
watch(myMapRef, googleMap => {
if (googleMap) {
googleMap.$mapPromise.then(map=> {
heatData.value = [
{location: new google.maps.LatLng({lat: 52.2985593, lng: 104.2455337})},
];
})
}
});
return {
center,
zoom,
heatData,
myMapRef
}
},
}
</script>
Checkout docs for more component
If you want to access
google map object, you can access it by getting ref of the map object.
<template>
<GMapMap ref="myMapRef" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted() {
console.log(this.$refs.myMapRef)
}
}
</script>
You can pass Map options using options property:
See MapOptions for a complete list of available options.
<GMapMap
:options="{
zoomControl: true,
mapTypeControl: false,
scaleControl: false,
streetViewControl: false,
rotateControl: false,
fullscreenControl: true,
disableDefaultUi: false
}"
>
</GMapMap>
Many other components are also supported. Checkout docs for more.
The best way to contribute is to report reproducible bugs, but feature requests and improvement suggestions are always welcome too. And definitely bug fixes and PR are welcome.