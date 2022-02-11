NOTE: This is prerelease software. As we work towards our first release, we will 💯 introduce breaking changes.

Introduction

Faust.js is a framework for building front-end applications for headless WordPress sites. Faust.js provides tooling to reduce the pains of building a headless WordPress site (namely around data fetching, authentication, previews, and SSR/SSG) while offering a pleasant experience for both developers and publishers.

Getting Started

Faust.js aims to be framework agnostic, so it can be used with any front-end framework. Visit one of the guides below for a starting point:

As we work towards our first release, we will be introducing support for other frameworks.

Documentation

Visit https://faustjs.org/docs/next/getting-started to view the full documentation.

WordPress Plugin (FaustWP)

There are two key parts to Faust.js: the NPM packages and the WordPress plugin. To take full advantage of headless, you will need to install the plugin in addition to the npm packages.

You can download and install FaustWP from the WordPress Plugin Directory, or by using the zip linked below.

📥 Download Latest Version

Community

To chat with other Faust.js users and the headless community as a whole, you can join the WP Engine Developers Discord.

Additionally, if you have questions or ideas, please share them on GitHub Discussions.

Contributing

There are many ways to contribute to this project.