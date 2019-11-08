A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

Features

Single & multiple select with nested options support

Fuzzy matching

Async searching

Delayed loading (load data of deep level options only when needed)

Keyboard support (navigate using Arrow Up & Arrow Down keys, select option using Enter key, etc.)

& keys, select option using key, etc.) Rich options & highly customizable

Supports a wide range of browsers (see below)

RTL support

Requires Vue 2.2+

Getting Started

It's recommended to install vue-treeselect via npm, and build your app using a bundler like webpack.

npm install --save @riophae/vue-treeselect

This example shows how to integrate vue-treeselect with your Vue SFCs.

<!-- Vue SFC --> <template> <div id="app"> <treeselect v-model="value" :multiple="true" :options="options" /> </div> </template> <script> // import the component import Treeselect from '@riophae/vue-treeselect' // import the styles import '@riophae/vue-treeselect/dist/vue-treeselect.css' export default { // register the component components: { Treeselect }, data() { return { // define the default value value: null, // define options options: [ { id: 'a', label: 'a', children: [ { id: 'aa', label: 'aa', }, { id: 'ab', label: 'ab', } ], }, { id: 'b', label: 'b', }, { id: 'c', label: 'c', } ], } }, } </script>

If you just don't want to use webpack or any other bundlers, you can simply include the standalone UMD build in your page. In this way, make sure Vue as a dependency is included before vue-treeselect.

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@^2" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@riophae/vue-treeselect@^0.4.0/dist/vue-treeselect.umd.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@riophae/vue-treeselect@^0.4.0/dist/vue-treeselect.min.css" > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < treeselect v-model = "value" :multiple = "true" :options = "options" /> </ div > </ body > < script > Vue.component( 'treeselect' , VueTreeselect.Treeselect) new Vue({ el: '#app' , data: { value: null , options: [ { id: 'a' , label: 'a' , children: [ { id: 'aa' , label: 'aa' , }, { id: 'ab' , label: 'ab' , } ], }, { id: 'b' , label: 'b' , }, { id: 'c' , label: 'c' , } ], }, }) </ script > </ html >

Documentation & Live Demo

Visit the website

Note: please use a desktop browser since the website hasn't been optimized for mobile devices.

Browser Compatibility

Chrome

Edge

Firefox

IE ≥ 9

Safari

It should function well on IE9, but the style can be slightly broken due to the lack of support of some relatively new CSS features, such as transition and animation . Nevertheless it should look 90% same as on modern browsers.

Bugs

You can use this pen to reproduce bugs and then open an issue.

Contributing

Fork & clone the repo Install dependencies by yarn or npm install Check out a new branch npm run dev & hack Make sure npm test passes Push your changes & file a pull request

Credits

This project is inspired by vue-multiselect, react-select and Ant Design. Special thanks go to their respective authors!

Some icons used in this project:

License

Copyright (c) 2017-present Riophae Lee.

Released under the MIT License.