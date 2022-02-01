A Node.js module for parsing incoming HTML form data.

This is an officially supported fork by fastify organization of the amazing library originally created by Brian White, aimed at addressing long-standing issues with it.

Benchmark (Mean time for 500 Kb payload, 2000 cycles, 1000 cycle warmup):

Changelog since busboy 0.31.

Busboy is a Writable stream

file(< string >fieldname, < ReadableStream >stream, < string >filename, < string >transferEncoding, < string >mimeType) - Emitted for each new file form field found. transferEncoding contains the 'Content-Transfer-Encoding' value for the file stream. mimeType contains the 'Content-Type' value for the file stream. Note: if you listen for this event, you should always handle the stream no matter if you care about the file contents or not (e.g. you can simply just do stream.resume(); if you want to discard the contents), otherwise the 'finish' event will never fire on the Busboy instance. However, if you don't care about any incoming files, you can simply not listen for the 'file' event at all and any/all files will be automatically and safely discarded (these discarded files do still count towards files and parts limits).

no matter if you care about the file contents or not (e.g. you can simply just do if you want to discard the contents), otherwise the 'finish' event will never fire on the Busboy instance. However, if you don't care about incoming files, you can simply not listen for the 'file' event at all and any/all files will be automatically and safely discarded (these discarded files do still count towards and limits). If a configured file size limit was reached, stream will both have a boolean property truncated (best checked at the end of the stream) and emit a 'limit' event to notify you when this happens.

will both have a boolean property (best checked at the end of the stream) and emit a 'limit' event to notify you when this happens. The property bytesRead informs about the number of bytes that have been read so far.

field(< string >fieldname, < string >value, < boolean >fieldnameTruncated, < boolean >valueTruncated, < string >transferEncoding, < string >mimeType) - Emitted for each new non-file field found.

partsLimit() - Emitted when specified parts limit has been reached. No more 'file' or 'field' events will be emitted.

filesLimit() - Emitted when specified files limit has been reached. No more 'file' events will be emitted.