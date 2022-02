Fast-csv is library for parsing and formatting CSVs or any other delimited value file in node.

Features

CSV Formatting

CSV Parsing

Built using typescript.

Flexible formatting and parsing options, to fit almost any scenario.

Built with streams first to avoid creating large memory footprint when parsing large files.

Battle tested in production, parsing and formatting millions of records every day.

Install

Packages

fast-csv - One stop shop for all methods and options from @fast-csv/format and @fast-csv/parse . Get Started!

- One stop shop for all methods and options from and . Get Started! @fast-csv/parse - Parsing package, use this if you only need to parse files. Get Started!

- Parsing package, use this if you only need to parse files. Get Started! @fast-csv/format - Formatting package, use this if you only need to format files. Get Started!

License

MIT https://github.com/C2FO/fast-csv/raw/master/LICENSE