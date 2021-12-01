react-spring-slider uses react-spring under the hood. This project aims to be flexible through configuration as well as be easy to use by sane and reasonable defaults.
You can have a real life look how this can be used within storybook (source) at: farbenmeer.github.io/react-spring-slider.
yarn add @farbenmeer/react-spring-slider
// OR
npm install --save @farbenmeer/react-spring-slider
The module provides a default export which you can import and use in your own component.
import Slider from "@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider";
const App = () => {
return (
<Slider>
<div>child 1</div>
<div>child 2</div>
<div>child 3</div>
</Slider>
);
};
The slider can gain any children as long as there are a react node, so you can show images, text or some more complex components.
You can also use Typescript as the package contains type definitions.
The slider currently provides the following interface:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|activeIndex
|number
|0
|Controlles the shown index
|ArrowComponent
|function
|-
|A custom component for the arrows
|auto
|number
|0
|0 = disabled auto sliding. Indicates the pausing time in milliseconds per slide before next slide is shown.
|BulletComponent
|function
|-
|A custom component for one bullet
|BulletsComponent
|function
|-
|A custom component for the bullets wrapper
|bulletStyle
|object
|{ }
|custom styles for the bullets
|children
|node
|[ ]
|The children of the slider, every child is a single slide
|hasArrows
|boolean
|false
|Whether the slider should have arrows or not
|hasBullets
|boolean
|false
|Whether the slider should have bullets or not
|onSlideChange
|function
|-
|Callback which is triggered when the slides changed either manually or automatically
|setSlideCustom
|function
|-
|A function to overwrite the default
setSlide behavior.
|slidesAtOnce
|number
|1
|A number which represents how many slides should be shown at once.
|slidesToSlide
|number
|1
|A number which represents how many slides should be slided with one interaction
<Slider hasBullets bulletStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#fff" }}>
<MySlide />
<MySlide />
<MySlide />
</Slider>
import Slider from "@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider";
const App = () => {
const onSlideChange = (index) => console.log(`changed to slide ${index}`);
const setSlideCustom = () => 1;
const BulletComponent = ({ onClick, isActive }) => (
<li
style={{
width: "25px",
height: "25px",
backgroundColor: "red",
margin: "0 2px",
opacity: isActive && "0.5",
}}
onClick={onClick}
/>
);
BulletComponent.propTypes = {
onClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
isActive: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
};
const ArrowComponent = ({ onClick, direction }) => {
return (
<div
style={{
border: "1px solid black",
padding: "1em",
backgroundColor: "white",
}}
onClick={onClick}
>
{direction}
</div>
);
};
ArrowComponent.propTypes = {
onClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
direction: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
};
return (
<Slider
activeIndex={2}
slidesAtOnce={2}
auto
hasBullets
BulletComponent={BulletComponent}
ArrowComponent={ArrowComponent}
onSlideChange={onSlideChange}
setSlideCustom={setSlideCustom}
>
<div>child 1</div>
<div>child 2</div>
<div>child 3</div>
</Slider>
);
};
For more examples have a look at storybook (storybook source code).
See CONTRIBUTING.md