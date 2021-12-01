openbase logo
@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider

by farbenmeer
1.5.2

A slider component for react

Overview

Categories

Readme

react-spring-slider

Build a flexibale slider with smooth animations.

react-spring-slider uses react-spring under the hood. This project aims to be flexible through configuration as well as be easy to use by sane and reasonable defaults.

You can have a real life look how this can be used within storybook (source) at: farbenmeer.github.io/react-spring-slider.

Version Minified Size Minified Zipped Size License npm downloads

  1. Installation
  2. Usage
  3. Configuration
  4. More Examples
  5. Contribution

Installation

yarn add @farbenmeer/react-spring-slider
// OR
npm install --save @farbenmeer/react-spring-slider

Usage

The module provides a default export which you can import and use in your own component.

import Slider from "@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider";

const App = () => {
    return (
        <Slider>
            <div>child 1</div>
            <div>child 2</div>
            <div>child 3</div>
        </Slider>
    );
};

The slider can gain any children as long as there are a react node, so you can show images, text or some more complex components.

You can also use Typescript as the package contains type definitions.

Configuration

The slider currently provides the following interface:

NameTypeDefaultDescription
activeIndexnumber0Controlles the shown index
ArrowComponentfunction-A custom component for the arrows
autonumber00 = disabled auto sliding. Indicates the pausing time in milliseconds per slide before next slide is shown.
BulletComponentfunction-A custom component for one bullet
BulletsComponentfunction-A custom component for the bullets wrapper
bulletStyleobject{ }custom styles for the bullets
childrennode[ ]The children of the slider, every child is a single slide
hasArrowsbooleanfalseWhether the slider should have arrows or not
hasBulletsbooleanfalseWhether the slider should have bullets or not
onSlideChangefunction-Callback which is triggered when the slides changed either manually or automatically
setSlideCustomfunction-A function to overwrite the default setSlide behavior.
slidesAtOncenumber1A number which represents how many slides should be shown at once.
slidesToSlidenumber1A number which represents how many slides should be slided with one interaction

More examples

Custom bulletStyle

<Slider hasBullets bulletStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#fff" }}>
    <MySlide />
    <MySlide />
    <MySlide />
</Slider>

Fully customized

import Slider from "@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider";

const App = () => {
    const onSlideChange = (index) => console.log(`changed to slide ${index}`);
    const setSlideCustom = () => 1;

    const BulletComponent = ({ onClick, isActive }) => (
        <li
            style={{
                width: "25px",
                height: "25px",
                backgroundColor: "red",
                margin: "0 2px",
                opacity: isActive && "0.5",
            }}
            onClick={onClick}
        />
    );

    BulletComponent.propTypes = {
        onClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
        isActive: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
    };

    const ArrowComponent = ({ onClick, direction }) => {
        return (
            <div
                style={{
                    border: "1px solid black",
                    padding: "1em",
                    backgroundColor: "white",
                }}
                onClick={onClick}
            >
                {direction}
            </div>
        );
    };

    ArrowComponent.propTypes = {
        onClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
        direction: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
    };

    return (
        <Slider
            activeIndex={2}
            slidesAtOnce={2}
            auto
            hasBullets
            BulletComponent={BulletComponent}
            ArrowComponent={ArrowComponent}
            onSlideChange={onSlideChange}
            setSlideCustom={setSlideCustom}
        >
            <div>child 1</div>
            <div>child 2</div>
            <div>child 3</div>
        </Slider>
    );
};

For more examples have a look at storybook (storybook source code).

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md

