Build a flexibale slider with smooth animations. react-spring-slider uses react-spring under the hood. This project aims to be flexible through configuration as well as be easy to use by sane and reasonable defaults. You can have a real life look how this can be used within storybook (source) at: farbenmeer.github.io/react-spring-slider.

Installation

yarn add @farbenmeer/react-spring-slider npm install --save @farbenmeer/react-spring-slider

Usage

The module provides a default export which you can import and use in your own component.

import Slider from "@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider" ; const App = () => { return ( < Slider > < div > child 1 </ div > < div > child 2 </ div > < div > child 3 </ div > </ Slider > ); };

The slider can gain any children as long as there are a react node, so you can show images, text or some more complex components.

You can also use Typescript as the package contains type definitions.

Configuration

The slider currently provides the following interface:

Name Type Default Description activeIndex number 0 Controlles the shown index ArrowComponent function - A custom component for the arrows auto number 0 0 = disabled auto sliding. Indicates the pausing time in milliseconds per slide before next slide is shown. BulletComponent function - A custom component for one bullet BulletsComponent function - A custom component for the bullets wrapper bulletStyle object { } custom styles for the bullets children node [ ] The children of the slider, every child is a single slide hasArrows boolean false Whether the slider should have arrows or not hasBullets boolean false Whether the slider should have bullets or not onSlideChange function - Callback which is triggered when the slides changed either manually or automatically setSlideCustom function - A function to overwrite the default setSlide behavior. slidesAtOnce number 1 A number which represents how many slides should be shown at once. slidesToSlide number 1 A number which represents how many slides should be slided with one interaction

More examples

Custom bulletStyle

<Slider hasBullets bulletStyle={{ backgroundColor : "#fff" }}> < MySlide /> < MySlide /> < MySlide /> </ Slider >

Fully customized

import Slider from "@farbenmeer/react-spring-slider" ; const App = () => { const onSlideChange = ( index ) => console .log( `changed to slide ${index} ` ); const setSlideCustom = () => 1 ; const BulletComponent = ( { onClick, isActive } ) => ( < li style = {{ width: " 25px ", height: " 25px ", backgroundColor: " red ", margin: " 0 2px ", opacity: isActive && " 0.5 ", }} onClick = {onClick} /> ); BulletComponent.propTypes = { onClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired, isActive: PropTypes.bool.isRequired, }; const ArrowComponent = ({ onClick, direction }) => { return ( < div style = {{ border: " 1px solid black ", padding: " 1em ", backgroundColor: " white ", }} onClick = {onClick} > {direction} </ div > ); }; ArrowComponent.propTypes = { onClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired, direction: PropTypes.string.isRequired, }; return ( < Slider activeIndex = {2} slidesAtOnce = {2} auto hasBullets BulletComponent = {BulletComponent} ArrowComponent = {ArrowComponent} onSlideChange = {onSlideChange} setSlideCustom = {setSlideCustom} > < div > child 1 </ div > < div > child 2 </ div > < div > child 3 </ div > </ Slider > ); };

For more examples have a look at storybook (storybook source code).

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md