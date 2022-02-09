Fancyapps UI

Collection of task-oriented components that will make you more productive. Packed full of features that you and your clients will love.

Full docs with examples: https://fancyapps.com/docs/ui/quick-start/.

Installation

NPM

Use either npm or yarn as follows:

npm install @fancyapps/ui // or yarn add @fancyapps/ui

Import one or more components:

import { Fancybox, Carousel, Panzoom } from "@fancyapps/ui" ;

Import the appropriate CSS file, example:

import "@fancyapps/ui/dist/fancybox.css" ;

CDN

A pre-bundled scripts that contain components are available on CDN.

NOTE: Because Fancybox is build on top of both Carousel and Panzoom components, you only have to include fancybox.umd.js and all 3 components will be available through the window object.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@fancyapps/ui@4.0/dist/fancybox.umd.js" > </ script >

Or use ES6 import:

< script type = "module" > import { Fancybox } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@fancyapps/ui@4.0/dist/fancybox.esm.js" ; </ script >

Remember to include the appropriate CSS file, example:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@fancyapps/ui@4.0/dist/fancybox.css" />

Usage

Fancybox

There are two ways to use Fancybox.

Declarative

Add a data-fancybox attribute to any element to enable Fancybox. Galleries are created by adding the same attribute data-fancybox value to multiple elements. Use data-src or href attribute to specify the source of the content. Add a data-caption attribute if you want to show a caption under the content.

<a href= "https://lipsum.app/id/1/1024x768" data-fancybox= "gallery" data-caption= "Optional caption" > Image < /a>

<a href= "http://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer.mp4" data-fancybox> Video < /a>

<a href= "https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m12!1m3!1d10500.902039411158!2d2.2913514905137315!3d48.85391001859112!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!5e0!3m2!1slv!2slv!4v1622011463926!5m2!1slv!2slv" data-fancybox data-type= "iframe" data-preload= "false" data-width= "640" data-height= "480" > Iframe < /a>

<button data-fancybox data-src= "#dialog-content" > HTML element < /button> <div id="dialog-content" style="display:none;"> <h2>Hello, world!</ h2> < p > < input type = "text" value = "See if changes remain after closing the dialog" /> </ p > </ div >

Customize options:

Fancybox.bind( "[data-fancybox]" , { });

Programmatic

var gallery = [ { src : "https://lipsum.app/id/2/800x600" , thumb : "https://lipsum.app/id/2/80x80" , caption : "First image" , }, { src : "https://lipsum.app/id/3/800x600" , thumb : "https://lipsum.app/id/3/80x80" , caption : "Second image" , }, { src : "https://lipsum.app/id/4/800x600" , thumb : "https://lipsum.app/id/4/80x80" , caption : "Third image" , }, ]; Fancybox.show(gallery, { }); Fancybox.show([{ src : "#dialog-content" , type : "inline" }]); Fancybox.show([{ src : "#dialog-content" , type : "clone" }]); Fancybox.show([{ src : "<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.</p>" , type : "html" }]);

Carousel

Add HTML markup

< div id = "myCarousel" class = "carousel" > < div class = "carousel__slide" > 1 </ div > < div class = "carousel__slide" > 2 </ div > < div class = "carousel__slide" > 3 </ div > </ div >

Initialise Carousel

const myCarousel = new Carousel( document .querySelector( "#myCarousel" ), { });

Optionally, use CSS to customize container, navigation elements and slides

.carousel { color : #170724 ; --carousel-button-bg : #fff ; --carousel-button-shadow : 0 2px 1px - 1px rgb (0 0 0 / 20%), 0 1px 1px 0 rgb (0 0 0 / 14%), 0 1px 3px 0 rgb (0 0 0 / 12%); --carousel-button-svg-width : 20px ; --carousel-button-svg-height : 20px ; --carousel-button-svg-stroke-width : 2.5 ; } .carousel__slide { display : flex; align-items : center; justify-content : center; width : 80% ; height : 160px ; margin-right : 6px ; background-color : #eee ; border-radius : 6px ; }

Panzoom

Add HTML markup

< div id = "myPanzoom" class = "panzoom" > < img class = "panzoom__content" src = "https://lipsum.app/id/3/2000x1500" alt = "" /> </ div >

Initialise Panzoom

const myPanzoom = new Panzoom( document .querySelector( "#myPanzoom" ), { });

Optionally, use CSS to customize container

.panzoom { width : 400px ; height : 300px ; }

License

This is commercial software. See LICENSE.md for more info.