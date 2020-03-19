openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fan

@fancyapps/fancybox

by Jānis Skarnelis
3.5.7 (see all)

jQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.5K

GitHub Stars

7.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Lightbox

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

fancyBox

jQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.

See the project page for documentation and a demonstration.

Follow @thefancyapps for updates.

Quick start

1. Add latest jQuery and fancyBox files

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>

<link  href="/path/to/jquery.fancybox.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/jquery.fancybox.min.js"></script>

2. Create links

<a data-fancybox="gallery" href="big_1.jpg">
    <img src="small_1.jpg">
</a>

<a data-fancybox="gallery" href="big_2.jpg">
    <img src="small_2.jpg">
</a>

3. Enjoy!

License

fancyBox is licensed under the GPLv3 license for all open source applications. A commercial license is required for all commercial applications (including sites, themes and apps you plan to sell).

Read more about fancyBox license.

Bugs and feature requests

If you find a bug, please report it here on Github.

Guidelines for bug reports:

  1. Use the GitHub issue search — check if the issue has already been reported.
  2. Check if the issue has been fixed — try to reproduce it using the latest master or development branch in the repository.
  3. Isolate the problem — create a reduced test case and a live example. You can use CodePen to fork any demo found on documentation to use it as a template.

A good bug report shouldn't leave others needing to chase you up for more information. Please try to be as detailed as possible in your report.

Feature requests are welcome. Please look for existing ones and use GitHub's "reactions" feature to vote.

Please do not use the issue tracker for personal support requests - use Stack Overflow (fancybox-3 tag) instead.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Muhammad Zubair SaleemIslamabad, Pakistan37 Ratings0 Reviews
AI Enthusiastic, Leading Project - Core Competencies Python, Node, PHP, Elasticsearch, Cassandra & Cloud Resources Management & Flow Automation.
8 months ago

Alternatives

lig
lightgalleryA customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Buggy
mp
magnific-popupLight and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
45K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
lig
lightbox2THE original Lightbox script (v2).
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
lit
lityLightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sim
simplelightboxTouch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial