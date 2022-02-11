openbase logo
@faltest/page-objects

by CrowdStrike
5.0.1 (see all)

A different take on WebDriver browser testing

23

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FalTest

A different take on WebDriver browser testing

Requirements

Make sure Node.js 12.13+ is installed.

Setup

Run the following command to install FalTest globally.

npm install --global @faltest/cli

Usage

Here are a couple examples of using the FalTest CLI.

  • faltest --tag admin !smoke --filter "^Visit .*"
  • faltest --env dev --tag smoke --share-session --headless

Default Options

Options:
  --help                          Show help                            [boolean]
  --version                       Show version number                  [boolean]
  --browser                       Type of browser to run
                     [string] [choices: "chrome", "firefox"] [default: "chrome"]
  --browsers                      Number of browsers to run         [default: 1]
  --port                          Port for WebDriver     [string] [default: "0"]
  --headless                      Run browser in headless mode
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --retries                       When all else fails, try again!   [default: 0]
  --target                        Run against a different UI server/URL
                              [string] [choices: "default"] [default: "default"]
  --env                           Run against a different data source
                              [string] [choices: "default"] [default: "default"]
  --share-webdriver               Keep the WebDriver process open between test
                                  runs                 [boolean] [default: true]
  --keep-browser-open             Keep the browser open between test runs (sets
                                  --share-webdriver)  [boolean] [default: false]
  --share-session                 Keep the session (login, etc.) between test
                                  runs (sets --share-webdriver and
                                  --keep-browser-open)[boolean] [default: false]
  --size                          Override the browser size. ex. "--size 1024
                                  768"
  --throttle-network              Slow down the network so you can see the
                                  loading states better
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --tag                           Filter groups of tests using the #hash tagging
                                  system (hashes are optional). Prefix with ! to
                                  negate.      [array] [choices: ] [default: []]
  --filter                        Filter the tests by name using a pattern
                                                        [string] [default: ".*"]
  --duplicate                     Run the same test concurrently to simulate
                                  multiple users running tests at once
                                                                    [default: 0]
  --random                        Randomise test order[boolean] [default: false]
  --seed                          Set the random seed to reproduce test order
                                                                        [string]
  --timeouts-override             Override all Mocha timeouts for debugging
                                  purposes
  --disable-timeouts              Disable all Mocha timeouts for debugging
                                  purposes            [boolean] [default: false]
  --disable-cleanup               Disables all browser cleanup. Run
                                  `faltest-kill-orphans` to clean up manually.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  --failure-artifacts             Save screenshots, html, and logs on test
                                  failure             [boolean] [default: false]
  --failure-artifacts-output-dir  Location to save failure artifacts    [string]
  --reporter                      Change the Mocha reporter             [string]
  --reporter-options              Supply Mocha reporter options         [string]
  --dry-run                       List the tests that would have run instead of
                                  actually running them
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]

Filtering

There are a couple ways to filter tests, --tag and --filter. Tags are predefined categories you can add to narrow down your test run. This includes filtering by roles. You can also prefix a ! to a tag (ex. --tag !smoke) if you want to exclude it. If you are using Bash, you may need to escape the exclamation mark (ex. --tag \!smoke). The filter is a regular expression that can match test names. You can combine both these options.

Filtering by tags is a little different between roles and other tags. Since a test only ever has one role at a time attached to it, --tag role1 role2 would never match any tests, since tags function as a logical AND and not an OR. On the other hand, tests can be attached to more than one tag. In this case, --tag tag1 tag2 would target those tests only, and exclude the tests focusing on either tag exclusively.

Duplicating

You can duplicate you test suite to run concurrently with --duplicate 1. This is a good way to ensure that your tests work when multiple people are running them at the same time. If you wanted to run three suites at once, you would use --duplicate 2 to run two copies of your original run.

Logging

Logging can be accomplished via the DEBUG environment variable (https://github.com/visionmedia/debug). Supported variables are:

  • @faltest/remote,@faltest/lifecycle,... - basic logging
  • @faltest/remote:verbose,... - verbose logging only
  • @faltest* - all logging

An example use would be DEBUG=@faltest* faltest --tag smoke.

Failure Artifacts

Using the options --failure-artifacts and --failure-artifacts-output-dir, you can get screenshots, html, and browser logs of test failures.

Browser Versions

To override the ChromeDriver version to match your Chrome version, follow the guide here or here. For example:

DETECT_CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION=true npm install

Real-world Examples

Contributing

If you need to change FalTest, see Contributing Guide.

