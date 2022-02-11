A different take on WebDriver browser testing
Make sure Node.js 12.13+ is installed.
Run the following command to install FalTest globally.
npm install --global @faltest/cli
Here are a couple examples of using the FalTest CLI.
faltest --tag admin !smoke --filter "^Visit .*"
faltest --env dev --tag smoke --share-session --headless
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--browser Type of browser to run
[string] [choices: "chrome", "firefox"] [default: "chrome"]
--browsers Number of browsers to run [default: 1]
--port Port for WebDriver [string] [default: "0"]
--headless Run browser in headless mode
[boolean] [default: false]
--retries When all else fails, try again! [default: 0]
--target Run against a different UI server/URL
[string] [choices: "default"] [default: "default"]
--env Run against a different data source
[string] [choices: "default"] [default: "default"]
--share-webdriver Keep the WebDriver process open between test
runs [boolean] [default: true]
--keep-browser-open Keep the browser open between test runs (sets
--share-webdriver) [boolean] [default: false]
--share-session Keep the session (login, etc.) between test
runs (sets --share-webdriver and
--keep-browser-open)[boolean] [default: false]
--size Override the browser size. ex. "--size 1024
768"
--throttle-network Slow down the network so you can see the
loading states better
[boolean] [default: false]
--tag Filter groups of tests using the #hash tagging
system (hashes are optional). Prefix with ! to
negate. [array] [choices: ] [default: []]
--filter Filter the tests by name using a pattern
[string] [default: ".*"]
--duplicate Run the same test concurrently to simulate
multiple users running tests at once
[default: 0]
--random Randomise test order[boolean] [default: false]
--seed Set the random seed to reproduce test order
[string]
--timeouts-override Override all Mocha timeouts for debugging
purposes
--disable-timeouts Disable all Mocha timeouts for debugging
purposes [boolean] [default: false]
--disable-cleanup Disables all browser cleanup. Run
`faltest-kill-orphans` to clean up manually.
[boolean] [default: false]
--failure-artifacts Save screenshots, html, and logs on test
failure [boolean] [default: false]
--failure-artifacts-output-dir Location to save failure artifacts [string]
--reporter Change the Mocha reporter [string]
--reporter-options Supply Mocha reporter options [string]
--dry-run List the tests that would have run instead of
actually running them
[boolean] [default: false]
There are a couple ways to filter tests,
--tag and
--filter. Tags are predefined categories you can add to narrow down your test run. This includes filtering by roles. You can also prefix a
! to a tag (ex.
--tag !smoke) if you want to exclude it. If you are using Bash, you may need to escape the exclamation mark (ex.
--tag \!smoke). The filter is a regular expression that can match test names. You can combine both these options.
Filtering by tags is a little different between roles and other tags. Since a test only ever has one role at a time attached to it,
--tag role1 role2 would never match any tests, since tags function as a logical AND and not an OR. On the other hand, tests can be attached to more than one tag. In this case,
--tag tag1 tag2 would target those tests only, and exclude the tests focusing on either tag exclusively.
You can duplicate you test suite to run concurrently with
--duplicate 1. This is a good way to ensure that your tests work when multiple people are running them at the same time. If you wanted to run three suites at once, you would use
--duplicate 2 to run two copies of your original run.
Logging can be accomplished via the
DEBUG environment variable (https://github.com/visionmedia/debug). Supported variables are:
@faltest/remote,@faltest/lifecycle,... - basic logging
@faltest/remote:verbose,... - verbose logging only
@faltest* - all logging
An example use would be
DEBUG=@faltest* faltest --tag smoke.
Using the options
--failure-artifacts and
--failure-artifacts-output-dir, you can get screenshots, html, and browser logs of test failures.
To override the ChromeDriver version to match your Chrome version, follow the guide here or here. For example:
DETECT_CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION=true npm install
If you need to change FalTest, see Contributing Guide.