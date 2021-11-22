Bump

Bump updates the project's version, updates/creates the changelog, makes the bump commit, tags the bump commit and makes the release to GitHub. Opinionated but configurable.

Features

Bump is here to save you time. These are all its commands, which you can also call manually individually:

version : It can update your project's version, including in arbitrary files (i.e. maybe you need to write the version in the readme).

: It can update your project's version, including in arbitrary files (i.e. maybe you need to write the version in the readme). changelog : It can update the changelog with the latest changes. If you don't have a changelog already it can generate one for you which includes logs about all previous versions too.

: It can update the changelog with the latest changes. If you don't have a changelog already it can generate one for you which includes logs about all previous versions too. commit : It can make the bump commit.

: It can make the bump commit. tag : It can tag the bump commit.

: It can tag the bump commit. release: It can make a release to GitHub, including using the relevant section of the changelog as its description and uploading files.

Some other notable features:

Configurable : Every string and what commands get executed by default can be configured via the settings.

: Every string and what commands get executed by default can be configured via the settings. Scripts: Custom scripts can be run before/after any command.

It currently only supports Git, and it better supports JS projects. PRs for improving support of other stacks are very welcome.

Install

npm install -g @fabiospampinato/bump

Usage

Just run bump from inside your project. If you want to run only a specific command run bump <command> (i.e. bump changelog ). If you want to learn more about the supported commands or options check out bump --help and bump <command> --help .

Settings

Bump comes with the following default settings:

{ "force" : false , "silent" : false , "files" : {}, "version" : { "enabled" : true , "initial" : "0.0.0" , "increments" : [ "major" , "minor" , "patch" , "premajor" , "preminor" , "prepatch" , "prerelease" , "custom" ] }, "changelog" : { "ask" : true , "enabled" : true , "create" : false , "open" : true , "file" : "CHANGELOG.md" , "version" : "### Version [version]" , "commit" : "- [message]" , "separator" : "

" }, "commit" : { "enabled" : true , "message" : "Bumped version to [version]" }, "tag" : { "enabled" : true , "name" : "v[version]" }, "release" : { "enabled" : false , "github" : { "enabled" : false , "open" : true , "draft" : true , "prerelease" : false , "files" : [], "filesNr" : -1 , "token" : "" , "owner" : "" , "repo" : "" } }, "tokens" : { "date" : { "format" : "YYYY-MM-DD" }, "version_date" : { "format" : "YYYY-MM-DD" } }, "scripts" : { "prebump" : "" , "postbump" : "" , "prechangelog" : "" , "postchangelog" : "" , "precommit" : "" , "postcommit" : "" , "pretag" : "" , "posttag" : "" , "prerelease" : "" , "postrelease" : "" } }

You can override them in multiple ways:

Computer-level settings : Place your computer-level settings inside ~/.bump.json to override the default ones. You should put auth tokens here.

: Place your computer-level settings inside to override the default ones. You should put auth tokens here. Project-level settings : Place your project-level settings at the root of your project in a file named bump.json , these settings also override computer-level settings.

: Place your project-level settings at the root of your project in a file named , these settings also override computer-level settings. Dynamic settings : You can pass an arbitrary settings object via the --config CLI option, these settings have the highest priority. Some other specific CLI options are supported too (i.e. --silent ).

: You can pass an arbitrary settings object via the CLI option, these settings have the highest priority. Some other specific CLI options are supported too (i.e. ). Environment variables: the following environment variables are supported too: GITHUB_TOKEN .

Check out cash's bump.json as an example.

Enabled commands

When running bump without explicitly providing a command all the enabled ones are executed.

If for instance you don't want to tag your bump commits you can disable the related command by setting tag.enabled = false .

All commands except release are enabled by default, I recommed you to check if everything is correct, review the changelog manually as some commits shouldn't be put into the changelog, and then make the release manually with bump release .

If you want to review the changes manually, and you want to publish the release to GitHub, I recommend disabling the tag command, as it's already handled by GitHub and amending the bump commit would become a bit more annoying.

Templates & Tokens

Bump uses templates for generating the strings it needs. Inside those templates you can put tokens, which will be replaced with some value.

A token has the following syntax: [token] , and it will be replaced with some value.

Here's a list of all the available tokens, notice that not all of them are available for every template, for instance you can only use the [hash] token for the changelog's commit template:

Token Value [version] Version's number [version_date] Version's date [message] Commit's message [date] Commit's date [hash] Commit's hash [hash4] Commit's hash cropped to first 4 characters [hash7] Commit's hash cropped to first 7 characters [hash8] Commit's hash cropped to first 8 characters [author_name] Author's name [author_email] Author's email

Updating arbitrary files

If you want to update the version in arbitrary files you'll have to populate the files setting.

For example this is what the setting may look like if you want to bump the VERSION key of an object inside the file custom/file.js :

{ "files" : { "custom/file.js" : [ "'VERSION':\\s*'([^']*)'" , "'VERSION': '[version]'" , "i" ] } }

Basically each key defined in the files setting is a path relative to the root of your project, the first item in the array is what will become a regex that will match the string to replace (it's important to wrap the actual version string in a capturing block), the second item in the array is the string that will replace the matched one (notice that the [version] token will be substituted with the actual version) and the optional third item is the regex flags to use (the default is gmi ).

If you need to bump more than one version in a single file, using different regexes, just provide an array of arrays instead of a single array.

Hints

Commits messages : Spend some extra seconds to write descriptive commits messages, with no extra effort you'll be improving your changelogs as well. If you're already doing this, just enjoy the extra free time!

: Spend some extra seconds to write descriptive commits messages, with no extra effort you'll be improving your changelogs as well. If you're already doing this, just enjoy the extra free time! Changelogs : Changelogs are cool, if your existing project doesn't have one simply run bump changelog to generate it.

: Changelogs are cool, if your existing project doesn't have one simply run to generate it. Parallelize releases : By setting release.github.filesNr bump will watch the file system until it has found the expected number of files, allowing you to run both bump release and the script that will generate those files in parallel, speeding up the process.

: By setting bump will watch the file system until it has found the expected number of files, allowing you to run both and the script that will generate those files in parallel, speeding up the process. Review : Setting commit.enabled = false and changelog.open = true allows you to review your changelog before committing it. Alternatively you can also auto-commit it, review it later, and in case amend the previous commit.

: Setting and allows you to review your changelog before committing it. Alternatively you can also auto-commit it, review it later, and in case amend the previous commit. Scripts: Scripts can be used for building/testing/deployments/etc. For example: a prebump script could be used for running tests, a postbump script could be used for compiling your project for production, a postcommit script could be used for pushing the commit to origin.

Related

vscode-bump: Extension for Visual Studio Code for interacting with Bump directly from your editor.

License

MIT © Fabio Spampinato