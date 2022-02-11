openbase logo
@fabien0102/graphql-yoga

by Dotan Simha
3.0.0 (see all)

🧘 Rewrite of a fully-featured GraphQL Server with focus on easy setup, performance & great developer experience. The core of Yoga implements W3C Fetch API and can run/deploy on any JS environment.

Readme

Note: New generation of GraphQL-Yoga is under development and testing. You can try the beta - feedback is always welcome!

graphql-yoga

Fully-featured GraphQL Server with focus on easy setup, performance & great developer experience

You can try out the beta release today and give us feedback!.

We are working on documentation and examples for the beta release. You can check them out https://www.graphql-yoga.com

Installation

npm i @graphql-yoga/node@beta graphql

Basic Usage

We are actively working on API for the library. This is a very simple example of how to use it:

const { createServer } = require('@graphql-yoga/node')
// Provide your schema
const server = createServer({
  schema: {
    typeDefs: `
      type Query {
        ping: String
      }
    `,
    resolvers: {
      Query: {
        ping: () => 'pong',
      },
    },
  },
})
// Start the server and explore http://localhost:4000/graphql
server.start()

  • Easiest way to run a GraphQL server: Sensible defaults & includes everything you need with minimal setup (we also export a platform/env-agnostic handler so you can build your own wrappers easily).
  • Includes Subscriptions: Built-in support for GraphQL subscriptions using Server-Sent Events.
  • Compatible: Works with all GraphQL clients (Apollo, Relay...) and fits seamless in your GraphQL workflow.
  • W3C Fetch API: the core package depends on W3C Fetch API so it can run and deploy on any environment (Serverless, Workers, Deno, Node).
  • Easily Extendable: New GraphQL-Yoga support all envelop plugins.

Features

  • GraphQL spec-compliant
  • TypeScript
  • File upload
  • Realtime capabilities
  • Accepts both application/json and application/graphql content-types
  • Supports ESM
  • Runs everywhere: Can be deployed via now, up, AWS Lambda, Heroku etc.

Contributing

If this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.

Feel free to open issues and pull requests. We're always welcome support from the community.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Yoga open and inclusive. Please read and follow our of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant

License

GitHub license

MIT

